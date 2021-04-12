Fear The Walking Dead: Showrunner Comments On Crazy Midseason Premiere

Fear The Walking Dead returned to TV on Sunday, and boy oh boy, was it wild. I don’t think any of us saw this coming. It’s not just shocking, it’s “emotionally devastating” and those aren’t my words, those are Ian Goldberg’s words. And he’s the showrunner of Fear The Walking Dead, so the man knows what he’s talking about. Probably, anyway. See, this episode was all about John Dorie, so we were poised to see him return. The last time we saw him he left his wife at a literal fork in the road, and we didn’t know if he’d ever be reunited with June. I guess we have the answer now. John couldn’t live under Virginia’s rule anymore so he peaced out. Even the showrunner has comments on the crazy midseason premiere. From here on out we’ll be discussing spoilers for Sunday’s episode, ‘The Door’, so if you don’t want spoilers turn back now! Showrunner comments on crazy midseason

John Dorie runs in Morgan and Dakota in the episode. During the episode Dakota is forced to kill a walker using a certain knife. It doesn’t take John a long time to recognize the knife as the murder weapon that went missing. This is the same knife that killed Ranger Cameron earlier on in the season. Cameron was killed for figuring out how Dakota was leaving Lawton at will. Thinking John might jeopardize her future with Morgan’s group, she resorts to killing him so that her spot will be safe. She kills John with his own gun for crying out loud!

“This episode is called ‘The Door.’ The title has a couple of different meanings, as we see as the episode goes on. We see that the door itself is something that’s missing from John’s cabin, and it’s the thing that he’s trying to find to cut himself off from the world and from people, but also because he’s planning to end his own life. The other meaning of ‘The Door’ is that sort of ironically, he finds renewed purpose and connection and opens himself to people with the person who perhaps he’s closest to in the world, who’s Morgan Jones.” Ian Goldberg said in regards to the episode. The showrunner went on, discussing where we find John at the beginning of the episode, “This is the darkest place we’ve ever seen John Dorie, and John is really in a place where he’s punishing himself, where he feels unworthy to be alive. What we see in this scene is that every time he gets up the courage to pull the trigger, walkers keep interrupting him. John doesn’t want walkers to tear him apart. And so he goes looking for a door so that he can essentially kill himself and have that be the end of it.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 episodes premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.