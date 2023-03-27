‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Series Final Season Trailer Released – Jumps to Future & Atlanta

Fear The Walking Dead is certainly not sparing any punches as it heads into its final season on Sunday, May 14 at 9/8c. This spinoff of AMC’s popular series The Walking Dead will feature original character Kim Dickens and take place seven years in the future! Will this be a fitting end to such an iconic show? Tune in to find out!

Put simply, little Mo will no longer be a wee tot. But that’s just the beginning of it all! According to the official show outline:

Morgan and Madison have been subjected to PADRE’s devious control along with the others on the island. Our characters are lacking in hope, so it is up to Mo–whom they set out to save from the start–to restore their faith in a brighter future.

Check out the trailer!

In January 2023, the network announced that Fear The Walking Dead was coming to its finale. Fans were delighted to learn that the initial six episodes of this beloved show would be released in May with a grandiose conclusion set for later in the year. Scott M. Gimple, Franchise’s Chief Content Officer exclaimed: “To culminate our favorite drama series, we are ecstatic to present one of its most resilient and awe-inspiring seasons yet!”