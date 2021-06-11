Fear The Walking Dead Season Finale Opening Credits Change The Whole Thing! Bombs Fly In The Opening!

Fear The Walking Dead is poised to have the most intense season finale out of all of The Walking Dead series ever. We’re not exaggerating, it’s absolutely insane. The Fear The Walking Dead season finale opening credits change the whole thing to reflect this.

We’ve seen the Fear The Walking Dead opening credits numerous times by now. These things don’t tend to change, not often and not usually in any significant way. That all changes with Sunday’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead.

The opening credits feature what we’re all terrified about. The bombs that John Glover’s character, Teddy, unleashed in the previous episode. It seems at this point that there’s no stopping the bombs from dropping. Could we possibly lose most of the cast in one big explosion?

Based on what we learned in the previous episode it’s too late to stop it now, meaning our heroes might be screwed. If there’s no way to stop this second apocalypse, how will our heroes survive nuclear blasts? We’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out but Lennie James did discuss the upcoming second apocalypse.

This is what the Morgan Jones actor had to say in the trailer for the Fear The Walking Dead season 6 finale.

“We’re not just gonna go with one apocalypse. We’re gonna add a second apocalypse, and this time it’s nuclear. It’s a cracking episode. So many decisions are made. So many issues are brought up and dealt with, and a projection of what the future can possibly be.”

That certainly doesn’t sound very hopeful, at the very least. With the show coming back this fall with new episodes, surely some of our characters will survive, right? …right?

You can actually find out right now if you want! Well, that’s only if you have AMC+, since the season finale is already available to watch there. If you can’t watch it there you’ll have to wait until Sunday, I’m sorry to say!

What do you think about the Fear The Walking Dead season finale opening credits?

We’ll see you this Sunday for the season six finale of Fear The Walking Dead!