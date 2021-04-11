Fear The Walking Dead: Lennie James Says Morgan Not Returning To The Walking Dead

Morgan has been doing his best over on Fear The Walking Dead. He’s trying to build up his own community and is poised to succeed unless things go terribly wrong. This is the world of The Walking Dead, though, so I’m sure it’s not going to be so simple. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead is currently filming its final season. Lennie James claims he’d love to reunite with Andrew Lincoln and have their characters meet again. When they departed Rick told him that “He would end up with people, one way or another.” and Rick was right. Morgan has made some new friends, you might even call them a family. So, Rick was right all along. Not surprising considering Rick is usually right. Lennie James spoke to Comicbook.com recently about a reunion with Rick. I’ll be sad if Morgan is not returning, though.

I can say, unequivocally, he does not want to go back to Rick and tell Rick that [he] was right. No, he does not want to do that. Might he do it? I don’t know, it’s not really up to me. I’d give any chance to work with Andy Lincoln again. We had a lot of fun together, and I think we worked well together, so yeah, why wouldn’t I want to do that?” he told comicbook.com.

This wouldn’t be the first time Morgan considered returning to Alexandria. He considered it for some time on Fear The Walking Dead before his group decided to stay around Texas. His mission of helping people is what initially put him up against Virginia, who is the current antagonist of Fear The Walking Dead. Now he is entirely focused on building a community in which Virginia has nothing to do with.

“I think that, in reality, Morgan is not looking to take the group back [to Alexandria]. There would have to be a confluence of circumstances in a certain direction for him to kind of head back. Because it’s a long way, it’s a hell of a risk to move people that far away unless you were absolutely certain that where you were going was safer and better than anything along the way. So I would have to say honestly that it’s not in his mind. What is in his mind is creating a place that is safe for the people he loves and the child that he hopes to father.” James said.

Fear the Walking Dead’s midseason return, “The Door,” premieres Sunday, April 11, at 9/8c on AMC.