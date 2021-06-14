Fear The Walking Dead Just Changed The Entire Walking Dead Universe With The Season 6 Finale!

Fear The Walking Dead has been absolutely insane this year! It has undoubtedly been the best season of the show so far, with some arguing it’s even currently better than The Walking Dead. We’re inclined to agree – except for the “Here’s Negan” episode, which was amazing. Fear The Walking Dead just aired its season 6 finale and… wow. Fear The Walking Dead just changed the entire Walking Dead Universe.

From this point on there will be spoilers for Fear The Walking Dead season 6!

Fear The Walking Dead just had the most impactful season finale of any Walking Dead series and season so far. We’re not kidding, it was absolutely nuts. Teddy succeeded in his plan, mostly anyway. The nukes were dropped and our heroes are kind of screwed.

From now on we’re looking at a nuclear zombie apocalypse as opposed to a regular one. That’s right, The Walking Dead has entered nuclear wasteland status. Right now it’s seriously up in the air how the characters we love will survive going into season 7. Even those in bunkers and such.

Showrunner Andrew Chambliss was on The Talking Dead after the premiere of the episode. He was discussing the finale there, and what comes next, and here’s what he had to say about all of that. Well, specifically he was discussing Isabelle. Isabelle saved some of the characters as the missiles fell.

“We will likely see Isabelle next season. I think for me and Ian [Goldberg, showrunner], one thing we’re very interested in is exploring Al’s relationship with Isabelle and exactly what it means to Al and to Isabelle. I think the other interesting thing is just seeing how someone like Isabelle, and perhaps the CRM, would react to half of Texas being blown off the map.”

Isabelle is part of the CRM, and you might be familiar with them if you watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The CRM has a city somewhere in the southwest of the United States. It’s an authoritarian civilization that hosts over 200,000 survivors. That makes it the biggest group we’ve ever seen in The Walking Dead universe so far.

For those interested, though. The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 and The Walking Dead season 11 both take place more than 10 years after the start of the zombie apocalypse.

“It’s kind of changing the world fundamentally. and it’s definitely going to send shockwaves beyond Texas and the characters on this show because it’s a pretty big deal when a bunch of warheads go off.” Chambliss said, which isn’t surprising at all.

Well, now that Texas is undoubtedly covered in radiation it’s going to change the entire Walking Dead universe. Goldberg, the other showrunner, discussed what this new apocalypse means for the Fear The Walking Dead characters on Talking Dead.

“We’ve seen them grow very formidable and able with how they’ve navigated the apocalypse for these six seasons. And now it is a whole new game with the apocalypse. And yes, they are going to have to deal with devastation, nuclear fallout, ash, unbreathable air, destroyed structures, limited resources, all these new environmental factors that are going to make survival just exponentially more difficult for them.”

So, yeah. Fear changed the entire Walking Dead universe. Things are going to get crazy on all the AMC series.