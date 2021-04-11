Fear The Walking Dead: Opening Minutes Of ‘The Door’ Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere.

Fear The Walking Dead is back tonight, and I know you guys are excited. The first half of the season saw Morgan manage to stay alive and try to build something. He’s trying to build his own community outside of Virginia’s influence. We also saw the rest of the cast and what they’re doing in Virginia’s community. Finally, we also saw Dwight reunite with his wife, which was kind of a big deal. You can catch the episode later tonight but if you’re too excited I have a treat for you. You can watch the opening minutes of the mid-season premiere of ‘the door’. Fear The Walking Dead will probably spend the rest of its season taking care of Virginia once and for all. Everyone’s wondering whether or not Morgan can build his community. If I know anything about Mr. Jones, I’m sure he’ll do just fine. Enjoy the opening minutes of ‘The Door’!

So, obviously, this episode will see us catch up with John Dorie after he made the choice to leave the last time we saw him. He left Virginia’s community and relocated to a cabin where he should theoretically be safe. I strongly suspect that John will be back soon, though. No way he sits out the rest of the season. Unless he actually does blow his brains out of course, which would be a shame. Things are bound to get more exciting after those first few minutes though.

How do you guys feel about the upcoming return of Fear The Walking Dead? Are you guys excited? Do you think Morgan will build his community? Or do you just not care because it’s just a Walking Dead spin-off and doesn’t really matter? Or even worse, have you just given up on the show since Rick left? Either way, we’ll respect your decision. See ya tonight on AMC.