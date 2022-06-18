‘Fear The Walking Dead’ actor Tyler Sanders, 18, Dies Suddenly

Tyler Sanders, who started in the 9-1-1 Lone Star TV show, as well as Fear The Walking Dead, has passed away today. Officials have not yet released the cause of death.

Law enforcement sources say that they received a call from a man who was having trouble breathing. When they arrived at the address where the call came from, they found Tyler by himself and pronounced him dead.

No Foul Play is suspected

There is no suspicion of foul play and no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the eighteen-year-old actor.

There will be an autopsy in the following days. The family will probably release a statement after the autopsy is done.

He loved to keep in shape

Tyler was a very sports-driven person. He loved challenges and overcoming obstacles in life. Tyler also loved acting and had a bright future ahead of him.

He was a passionate learner and studied acting with intensity. He also loved improv and stand-up comedy.

He started acting when he was 10 years old and got an Emmy nomination for his participation as Leo in the “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” show on Amazon Prime. He also participated in short films and the series The Rookie.

May he rest in peace.