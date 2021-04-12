Fear The Walking Dead aired one of its most emotional episodes ever, and we said goodbye to a fan favorite. So many people had so many nice things about the character who exited Fear tonight. The events of yesterday’s Fear The Walking Dead made one thing absolutely clear. The war with Virginia is coming. By the end of the midseason premiere, Morgan is already mobilizing his people, getting ready to take the fight to her. He even has Dwight contact Sherry, claiming they’re probably going to need the firepower. This entire arc looks like it’s going to be longer than one lone episode based on the 6×09 trailer. The war with Virginia is starting and it looks to me like nobody is safe.

“This season, as much as it’s been a test for all, of how our characters are changing within Virginia’s communities, it’s also a sense of how Virginia is being tested because things have not exactly gone her way. We’ve been seeing Virginia tested in a lot of ways. You see someone who, when we first introduced her, was so confident. Now, the walls are starting to close in around her, and she’s becoming more erratic and more desperate. We’re seeing she’s becoming more and more potent.” showrunner Ian Goldberg said during WonderConAtHome2021. His co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss went on to describe Virginia as a “cornered and she’s kind of like a wounded animal. So there’s going to be lots of unexpected stuff coming from her.”

The previous episode had us say goodbye to John, and June is desperate for answers. She wants to know why Dakota did what she did.

“I’m so excited about the back half… because the entire thing gets extremely potent for every character. Every character is going to be hit by impacts of life that truly change them, that will launch us into Season 7, in a way that catapults the story. It’s more change than any of these characters have gone through on Fear yet, which I think is thrilling.” said Jenna Elfman, the actress who portrays June.

Fear The Walking Dead is back on AMC and you can catch it on Sundays.