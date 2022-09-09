FdD Warns Against Giving Certain Baby Formula to Infants

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new warning to parents and caregivers regarding baby formula. The agency is advising people not to use Mother’s Touch Formula due to potential shortages in the United States.

The FDA has declared that Mother’s Touch Formula is not made in accordance with its infant formula standards. The FDA also stated that Mother’s Touch Formula does not fulfill the nutritional requirements for seven nutrients, as claimed on the labels.

ALERT: The US FDA has notified us that Mother’s Touch Formula is not produced in accordance with the FDA’s infant formula regulations. Parents and caregivers are advised not to purchase or give Mother’s Touch Formula to infants under their watch.

If a child consumes this formula, they face risks of nutrient deficiency and toxicity. Furthermore, Mother’s Touch Formula was not subjected to laboratory testing for the presence of potential germs such as Cronobacter. If they have it, they should stop using it and get rid of it.

The organization also suggested that parents and caregivers reach out to their child’s healthcare provider if they have concerns after using the product. Both the company’s website and local markets in Kinzers, Loganton, and Gap, PA sold Mother’s Touch Formula. The firm has yet to respond to the FDA’s allegations on its website. However, the product is no longer available for purchase.

This is another FDA caution amid an ongoing baby formula scarcity in the United States. Following the shutdown of a major production facility in Michigan operated by Abbott Nutrition last spring, the scarcity began to become more severe. Even though this problem has gotten better in recent years, it is still something that a lot of people in America deal with.

According to Datasembly founder and CEO Ben Reich, inflation, supply chain shortages and product recalls have also contributed to this issue. However, he noted that the situation has improved by 25% nationwide as of late.

“Beyond certain supply chain efficiencies and the reopening of the manufacturing plant, our data is demonstrating that there are addition factors that are helping the category to recover, including protocol consolidations and new foreign products entering the market,” Reich added. According to Datasembly, they got their information from more than 130,000 locations in the United States.