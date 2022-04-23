Fast X: Vin Diesel and Director Just Lin Say Film is the Beginning of a Fantastic Ending to the Fast & Furious Franchise

Nobody involved in a long-running and successful franchise is going to come out and claim that the newest entry is in the top three or four of all its films. However, Fast X is under tremendous pressure to properly set up the series for its big conclusion in the eleventh film.

Production has now started on the penultimate chapter in The Fast Saga, with several known actors being confirmed to appear alongside new faces Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Jason Momoa. Yet, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Jason Statham have yet to be introduced by Universal or Vin Diesel; nevertheless, even if they are, the film is still expected to be epic!

With his most recent post, the long-time Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel, has a habit of informing his followers on Instagram on the film’s status. The actor and producer’s latest update capturing him in a joyful mood after wrapping up the first week of principal photography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

“It’s like the end of an epic tale,” Lin said. Diesel is at the helm for this one, and fans are expecting nothing less than a spectacular conclusion. After 21 years, nine features, several shorts, a spinoff movie and a video game or two, Fast & Furious‘ finish line is in sight.

Offshoots are almost certain to preserve the brand alive, but the caretaker of the insane action extravaganza will go out of his way to ensure that when Fast X comes to theaters next year, the family goes out on top.