Fast X: Several Big Names Missing from List of Confirmed ‘Fast X’ Returning Cast Members

Last night, Vin Diesel took to social media to announce that the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise had officially begun production, as well as the final entry in the beloved series, which now has a new working title.

Naturally, everyone cracked the same joke when the action blockbuster was announced to be known as Fast X, and it’s impossible to dispute that Universal squandered a chance by not capitalizing on people’s expectations. After all, the ninth chapter finally sent the crew into space, so it’s not as if the creative team isn’t paying attention.

As more information regarding The Fast Saga‘s next worldwide adventure emerges, the attention has shifted away from those who haven’t been announced to those who have. Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron will appear alongside Diesel in X.

Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson are three new names to the cast and Michael Rooker has previously hinted that he’d be back as Buddy in Fast X.

Despite this, there is no news on John Cena‘s Jakob Toretto, Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, Helen Mirren’s Queenie Shaw, or Jason Statham’s Deckard yet.

There’s a high possibility that the aforementioned quartet will be announced soon, with only one Fast & Furious veteran we can definitely rule out being Dwayne Johnson, who made it clear he was done with the main franchise in no uncertain terms.