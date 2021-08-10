Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants Time Travel in Next Film

What is in store for the future of The Fast Saga? Did someone say future… or how about the past? Well, it could be time travel if Vin Diesel gets his way.

According to We Got This Covered, “Vin Diesel is reportedly considering time travel as the next insane step for a series that’s long since left any semblance of reality in the rear view mirror.”

Earlier this summer, it was reported that we could potentially see a Fast And Furious prequel featuring the younger Dom?

Diesel discussed the possibility with Vulture, and Diesel didn’t exactly discount the idea. Instead, he seems to think that it is entirely a possibility. “I will say that there is nothing that is off the table,” is what he told the outlet.

Those words seem to have become his mantra as of late. Whenever he’s asked about future films, or actors returning he just says nothing is off the table. It’s a shame we can’t get him to spill all the secrets.

There are several Fast And Furious films in the works, including some spin-offs. Any of them could easily end up being the prequel film that fans are asking for. Diesel seems convinced that while F11, when it releases, really will be the end of Dom’s story. Other films will continue the franchise, but Dom can finally be put to rest.

“Every story deserves its own ending,” Diesel recently said while discussing the film with APnews. “I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should … There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.”

What do you think of time travel in The Fast Saga or a Dom Toretto prequel film? Let us know in the comments!