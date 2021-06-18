Fast And Furious: Vin Diesel Discusses Potential Dom Toretto Prequel FIlm!

The newest Fast And Furious film is coming out at the end of the month, and fans are eagerly awaiting it. Not only is it awesome that a new Fast And Furious film is coming out, but a lot of places will finally be able to return to the movie theatres. Now, Vin Diesel discusses a potential Dom Toretto prequel film ahead of F9‘s release.

This newest film is going to be unique! It has some returning characters and some brand new characters and does something completely new to the franchise. It features some flashbacks to Dom’s younger years, which is pretty awesome.

Vinnie Bennet will be the person portraying the younger version of Dom in the flashbacks. This has all the Fast And Furious fans asking the same question: could we potentially see a Fast And Furious prequel featuring the younger Dom?

Diesel discussed the possibility with Vulture, and Diesel didn’t exactly discount the idea. Instead, he seems to think that it is entirely a possibility. “I will say that there is nothing that is off the table,” is what he told the outlet.

Those words seem to have become his mantra as of late. Whenever he’s asked about future films, or actors returning he just says nothing is off the table. It’s a shame we can’t get him to spill all the secrets.

There are several Fast And Furious films in the works, including some spin-offs. Any of them could easily end up being the prequel film that fans are asking for. Diesel seems convinced that while F11, when it releases, really will be the end of Dom’s story. Other films will continue the franchise, but Dom can finally be put to rest.

“Every story deserves its own ending,” Diesel recently said while discussing the film with APnews. “I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should … There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it.”

What do you think of a potential Dom Toretto prequel film? Let us know in the comics!