‘Fast and Furious’ 10 is Back On Track with New Director and Vin Diesel Posts a Message About Filming

After Finding A New Director, ‘The Fast and the Furious 10′ Is Back On Track, And Vin Diesel Has A Message For The Fans About Filming

Justin Lin, the series’ long-time director, abruptly departed the project just as Fast X was in the midst of filming the start of the end. This might have affected Diesel’s subsequent movies’ release dates, but quick thinking to avoid severe financial penalties ensured it didn’t have to happen.

Vin Diesel has a message for the fans about just how fortunate the “Fast Saga” family is, as production resumes following Louis Leterrier’s appointment as new director. The fact that this new hire arrived so quickly isn’t the only source of luck. Vin Diesel used his Instagram account to once again thank the followers for their unwavering support while filming.

Watch the post below, as well as read what Diesel posted to fans:

We just completed our fourth week of filming!! So grateful for the brilliant originals, the amazing family that has joined us along the journey… and extremely excited for you to see the new characters joining this mythology. Blessed and grateful.

With that in mind, Vin Diesel is correct to pay tribute to both the “miracle” of the fandom and the process that has allowed this tenth installment to come into being. The penultimate chapter of Dominic Toretto and his criminal clan’s shenanigans is a key turning point, with an outstanding cast of Fast Saga veterans and newcomers lined up for the film.

It’s only been a month since Justin Lin left Fast X, and the split was attributed to “creative differences.” That didn’t stop the internet or other publications from circulating rumors about what caused the split. As most people would have guessed, allegations that Lin’s patience with Vin Diesel’s conduct on set was the source of their problems were made.

Whatever the real story is, if what we know about Fast X still stands, we’re getting ready to see the final entries in the series proper hit production back-to-back. Miracles alone will not be enough to keep this large conclusion going across the finish line, which is why both creative partners and fans are equally invested in seeing the franchise through to its conclusion.

Starting on May 19, 2023, Fast X will start its engines in movie theaters.