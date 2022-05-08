Fans Would Rather See ‘Spider-Man 4’ than ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

Published on May 8th, 2022 | Updated on May 8th, 2022 | By FanFest

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered in December of last year, fans have been clamoring for each of the three Peter Parkers to be included in the multiverse extravaganza and allowed to continue their own stories.

We know that Tom Holland will be back for at least one more solo project, and if Sony has its way, a second trilogy. The fate of the other two is still uncertain. Andrew Garfield‘s plan to take a break from acting caused a groundswell of support for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, something the actor acknowledged he wasn’t entirely against, but his planned sabbatical from the screen has put a pin in that one for now.

On the other hand, Sam Raimi, the filmmaker of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has expressed on more than one occasion that he’d love to resurrect his abandoned Spider-Man 4 if the circumstances were right.

After the question was put to the Spidey fan base as a whole, Raimi’s fourth web-slinging blockbuster appears to be the most popular option right now.

Both The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man 4 are possibilities. Sony’s comic book property management has raised a lot of eyebrows, with Morbius ranking as one of the most poorly received Marvel adaptations in history, with Bad Bunny’s El Muerto bestowing a solo feature on a character who has only ever featured in two issues, so everything remains up in the air for now.

Check out the results of the fan poll below!

Spider-Man 4. All of the key people required to make a Raimi Spider-Man movie have all come out and said that they’d be down for it, and it seems the most likely.

Plus Tobey is the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/xgfN65Pawk — Pizza Time (@pizzatimeunit01) May 7, 2022

spider-man 4 easily i don’t think andrew should ever have his story finished https://t.co/jI1UP8Iosm — patrick (@patrickthegooat) May 8, 2022

Spider-Man 4 should be the only right answer https://t.co/x7JbxxcMG0 — Omar (@OmarOVO24) May 8, 2022

Considering TASM 1 and 2 are absolute garbage and Sony doesn’t know how to make a competent superhero film without marvels help, I’d say Spider-Man 4. https://t.co/LD1FQVvUQN — crimson pengoo (@pengooism301) May 8, 2022

Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Peter Parker has to choose between living the rest of his life with MJ or continue being Spider-Man. Have him struggle with that choice. Logan with a happier conclusion. https://t.co/fKitllWeQl — (@TheChrisSalazar) May 7, 2022

I would actually die if Spider-Man 4 came out mane https://t.co/9uWqdYPtlt — blaze ! (@bgodae) May 8, 2022