Fans Want Supernatural Alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan In The Prequel Series! Maybe It’ll Help With Sam Not Being there…

Everyone was shocked when we learned of the Supernatural prequel that is currently in development. Know what was even more surprising? The fact that Jared Padalecki had no idea it was happening, even though Jensen Ackles was working on it. Now that they know about it, they want Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the prequel series!

This announcement actually turned into a huge deal, and Supernatural fans were freaking out! Jared Padalecki obviously felt betrayed, and he expressed as much on Twitter. The following day though, he posted that he and Ackles had a conversation and all was well.

Now, that doesn’t mean things are… fixed exactly. It’s strange that Dean will be involved in this sequel and Sam won’t. And we still feel like what Ackles did is kind of a huge blow to Padalecki, but we still wish him and his wife the best with this prequel series.

The prequel is going to tell an “epic love story” between John and Mary Winchester. Other than that… details are rather scarce. We’re not quite sure on the timeline, what exactly will be happening, and a number of other things.

One thing we know for sure? Fans want Jeffrey Dean Morgan to come back to portray John Winchester. Well, this sounds fine in theory, we suspect it would be incredibly difficult. Not only is Morgan still involved with The Walking Dead, but as a prequel, we’re expecting a far younger John.

That doesn’t mean there’s no way to make it work. After all, Marvel has the technology to make actors look young again. It might be beyond a CW show, though. We could all just ignore it though since we know JDM would knock it out of the park!

Either way, how do you guys feel about this? Do you want Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the prequel series? Let us know in the comments!