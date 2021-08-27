Fans Think They Saw Daredevil In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer!

We’ve been missing Daredevil for some time now. Daredevil was arguably the most popular and beloved of the Netflix MCU shows. Fans were shocked and devastated when Netflix cancelled the series, along with the rest of those shows. There have been numerous rumors regarding Daredevil since then, including the fact that he would be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, fans think Charlie Cox‘s Daredevil was in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

Is this wild speculation? Are fans setting themselves up for disappointment?

Well, the truth is that we just don’t know. As fun as it is to theorize and put clues together, there is always a chance the fans can be wrong. We’ve seen this happen recently when fans got burned by overhyping “clues” in WandaVision.

People thought that Reed Richards was going to show up in the show. They also strongly suspected that Mephisto, the devil of the Marvel Universe was going to make an appearance too. Neither of those things ended up happening.

So where does this Daredevil hype come from? Why do fans think they spotted him in the trailer? That part is easy enough to answer. Spidey fans will remember that at the end of Far From Home Spider-Man was outed as Peter Parker.

The No Way Home trailer makes it obvious that Peter is in need of legal assistance. There’s a scene in the trailer where we see a lawyer’s arm and fans think that lawyer is Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. So, it’s kind of a reach… but if it wasn’t Matt Murdock, why didn’t they just show the lawyer?

I wouldn’t be surprised if Charlie Cox was in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if he wasn’t. The movie has already granted so many wishes that I’m fine waiting a little longer to see Daredevil return.

What about you guys? Do you think that was Matt Murdock in the trailer? Let us know in the comments!