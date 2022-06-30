Fans Swarm Social Media to Get Henry Cavill Hired on as James Bond

With No Time to Die, Daniel Craig has retired his tuxedo and handed in his license to kill, bringing an end to his tenure as James Bond.

Craig succeeded at MI6, receiving widespread acclaim for Casino Royale and Skyfall, which became the most lucrative Bond film of all time. It will be difficult to succeed in those stylish shoes, but it appears that EON Productions is not rushing things.

In an interview, Barbara Broccoli said that the next entry would redefine the character. It will take at least two years to make, so it will most likely premiere in 2025 or 2026. That’s a long wait, especially when you consider that the typical moviegoer age is getting older.

Henry Cavill, who’s long been a name in the running for the part, is one of the most famous. He’s hot and dapper in a tuxedo, and has action film experience to boot. His large following is not pleased that EON is taking so long to make a decision.

2 minutes silence for every one of us who were waiting for henry cavill to be finally announced as bond. https://t.co/HUZneY31tl — (@JacksonsHadid) June 29, 2022

For others, Cavill is a no-brainer:

If Henry Cavill becomes the next James Bond, I will watch first day. I love literally everything he does. Probably my favorite actor under Harrison Ford — Thiefy (@Its_Thiefy) June 29, 2022

His appearance is evident for all to see, as evidenced by the following items:

Henry Cavill is absolutely right, man from uncle was a superb audition — Mr H reviews (@MrHreviews) June 29, 2022

Others want to see Cavill team up.

Henry Cavill as Bond

Idris as M pic.twitter.com/5vouMPQwkp — ZA Scientist (@Max_Soxx) June 29, 2022

This poster has the clever concept of a period-set Bond:

like do Henry Cavill as Bond set in the 60s, do a gritty 70s Bond etc — Allen Ivermectin (@FanSince09) June 29, 2022

Is he the one and only alternative?

there’s only one man for the job of James Bond after Daniel Craig… and his name is Henry Cavill. pic.twitter.com/SHMgD9raNQ — antoine (@antxgha) June 29, 2022

We can’t deny that he has the look. The major concern is that Cavill has signed on for multiple seasons of The Witcher with Netflix, and he’s also still (very hypothetically) the DCEU’s Superman. That may imply that though he’d definitely perform well in the role, scheduling difficulties might prevent it from happening.

Our money is on a young and talented actor who is making waves in independent films right now. After Craig’s prior Bond, it makes sense to go with a younger version of the iconic secret agent, especially if the intention is to expand his tale over many installments.