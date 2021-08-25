The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was finally released on Tuesday, August 23, 2021. Fans have been going, appropriately, nuts since they saw it. Spider-Man spent a huge amount of time trending after the trailer. We saw Doc Ock, Doctor Strange, and even a pumpkin bomb! We didn’t see either of the two Spider-Men, even if it seems like they are back. Fans really want Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Fans love Tom Holland, there’s no denying that. He’s been an awesome Spider-Man since the moment he was introduced in Captain America: Civil War. He’s energetic, fun and he can even do his own acrobatics! It’s obvious that Holland was born to play Spider-Man! There is however one other Spider-Man that fans absolutely adored, and it is the first one.

Tobey Maguire was the original live-action Spider-Man, as far as the films are concerned. Well, the first Hollywood films. I’ve seen some videos of a weird Japanese live-action Spider-Man but I’m choosing to not count that one. Tobey Maguire first suited up as the web swinger in Spider-Man (2002). Fans loved him back then and they still love him now. As I mentioned above, people love Tom Holland but Tobey Maguire is arguably just as good.

This Spider-Man film also introduced another character who is rumored to appear in the film. I’m talking, of course, about Willem Dafoe‘s Green Goblin. A character fans want in No Way Home almost as badly as they do Tobey Maguire. A lot of iconic live-action Spider-Man scenes came from that trilogy, including the famous upside-down kiss.

The question remains… is Tobey Maguire actually in Spider-Man: No Way Home? I don’t know for sure, but I’ve seen some really convincing set photos I wrote about previously. I’d love to see Tobey return, but we won’t know for sure until the film releases. Or until Marvel or Sony tell us. One of the two.

What I do know is that fans really want Tobey Maguire back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And I hope we all get what we want!