Fans Noticed Crazy Detail About Doc Ock In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was freaking amazing, and we’ve got a real, proper look at the film, finally. The entire thing was an event and left the internet talking only about Spider-Man for almost 24 hours. But do you know what else is crazy? Fans noticed a crazy detail about Doc Ock in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. This could end up being a really important plot point!

So, as fans of Spider-Man 2 will remember Doc Ock wasn’t always in control of his actions. His metallic arms, or tentacles, were actually able to directly influence him. He had a chip on the back of his neck which helped keep them in control, but it was destroyed near the beginning of the film. The arms then started talking to him and influencing him into committing the crimes that he did.

Near the end of the film, Octavius is able to regain control of his senses. Thanks, both to himself and Peter he reins the arms in and takes control from them, which is where the crazy detail comes into play. When Octavius is in control, the light on the arms glows blue. Go take a look at the trailer again, it’s up above. What color are the lights in the metallic arms?

That’s right, the answer is red.

Could this be an oversight on Sony and Marvel‘s part? Or is it possible that this will actually tie into the plot? Remember, Octavius did redeem himself at the end of Spider-Man 2! Perhaps something similar will happen this time around too!

We won’t know for sure until No Way Home releases, but it is certainly something to think about if you ask me. Fans noticed a crazy detail about Doc Ock and now we want to know if you noticed it too!