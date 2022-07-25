Fans Clamor for a Leak of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock From “Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been unveiled, with some of it leaking onto the internet. The first glimpse at Will Poulter‘s Adam Warlock was one that stayed hidden, and fans are furious that it hasn’t leaked online.

At their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Disney/Marvel Studios unveiled the first look at the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Adam Warlock, Cosmo the Spacedog, and Chukwudi Iwuji will all appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to premiere on May 5, 2023.

On Twitter, a tiny sample of what was revealed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 footage leaked, with one person posting it along with the caption: “Y’all recording this but didn’t get Adam Warlock or Antman…?”

The clip then cuts to a shot of what appears to be a newborn Rocket Raccoon before he was transformed into the Rocket Raccoon we know. ‘New Rockstars’ Erik Voss tweeted exactly what we missed out on, writing, “‘Do You Realize’ shows Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Gamora hanging out with the Ravagers.”

Naturally, fans who have been waiting for Adam Warlock to appear in the MCU since Guardians of the Galaxy launched into space are disappointed that he has yet to be introduced.

“WHO GOT THE ADAM WARLOCK PICS I KNOW YALL GOT EM,” one fan asked.

Y’all recording this but didn’t get Adam Warlock or Antman..? pic.twitter.com/T69t4tUn6I — eliza (@callesgothm) July 24, 2022

While another fan was furious that other items were leaked from the panel, but not the Adam Warlock footage, with “WHERE IS THE ADAM WARLOCK LEAK???? YALL LEAKED EVERYTHING BUT HIM.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 footage is shown at SDCC. Chukwudi Iwuji playing the High Evolutionary. Emotional footage set to Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize” shows Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Gamora hanging out with the Ravagers. — Erik Voss (@eavoss) July 24, 2022

Thousands of people on social media have taken aim at poor baby Rocket Raccoon, wondering why he wasn’t recorded by anyone. “You filmed baby rocket but not adam warlock?”

you recorded baby rocket but not adam warlock? pic.twitter.com/Ng1SaW3uMg https://t.co/UbkJVJ6O22 — renee (@hotgirlmaximoff) July 24, 2022

In addition, the panel revealed that M.O.D.O.K will be the antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, alongside Kang the Conqueror, who was interpreted by one fan as follows: “you guys have this but not modok or kang or adam warlock okay”.

Needless to say, fans are not amused that they have yet to see a glimpse of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. When the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is released, I’m sure Adam Warlock will be featured, allowing fans to finally relax.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5, 2023.