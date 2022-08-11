Fans Ask ‘What If… the Eternals Fight Thanos?’

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals has introduced audiences to ten new superheroes. It was also clear that they are familiar with who Thanos is and decided not to get involved when the enraged Titan erased half of the universe. However, with a second season confirmed for What If…?, fans wondered what if the Eternals confront Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War?

On his home planet, Titan, Reddit user u/ImanginativeHobbyist set the scene with a photo of the Eternals facing Thanos. OP then asked the community what would have happened if this heavenly superhero team confronted the insane tyrant. After all, they couldn’t interfere in any human or extraterrestrial conflicts unless there were “deviants” present. But what if it did happen?

The majority of supporters thought the Eternals had a chance to defeat Thanos. They believe that the Avengers struggled during the fight since they were humans with sophisticated technology and combat training. The Eternals, on the other hand, are born superpowered beings. It would only work if Thanos didn’t have any of the infinity stones, though.

Some fans came up with a strategy on how it may be done, even though many people believe that Thanos is indestructible, whether he’s opposed by superpowered beings or not.

The Eternals have informed the world that they were aware of Thanos’ plans and that his wholesale annihilation of half the cosmos has delayed Earth’s emergence. But, let’s be honest: if they were tasked to ensure that enough sentient life existed for a celestial to emerge, then they should have the power and might to combat Thanos.

Eternals is now available to stream on Disney Plus.