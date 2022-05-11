Fans are Naming the Nastiest PG-13 Movies After Seeing ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Published on May 11th, 2022 | Updated on May 11th, 2022 | By FanFest

For years, Marvel Studios has promoted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as its horror film, and the end result was excellent. Sam Raimi‘s direction included heaps of The Evil Dead, some genuinely frightening supernatural action, and an unceasingly threatening adversary.

Fans were pleased with Raimi’s efforts to go right up to the limit of what could be shown in a PG-13 film along the way. With Multiverse of Madness fresh in their minds, Fim Twitter members have been talking about additional instances that pushed the limits further.

Mavity of Maverick’s Movies was the first to start the debate, with references from Casino Royale, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, and The Mummy as examples.

Andy Serkis being eaten by locusts in Peter Jackson’s King Kong was another popular choice. Some people can’t rewatch the film because of this one scene, according to several.

There were some allusions to animated flicks in Watership Down and Princess Mononoke.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, in which the PG-13 rating was created, is also a common choice.

Then there are a slew of excellent timepieces, with a unifying theme that one sign of a great director is to skate as near to the realm of R as possible. Many of these rely on implying rather than showing violence, while avoiding including too much genuine blood at any one time.

Here’s hoping that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is not the final time Marvel Studios collaborates with Sam Raimi, as it appears they complement each other well.