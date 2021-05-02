Fans Are Demanding The Green Lantern Scene Now! Release The Snyder Cut Round 2!

I feel like it’s happening all over again and I can’t believe it. I mean, Warner Media gave into us once so I guess we can force them to do it again. I’m sure you’ll all remember how we fought to get the Snyder cut released? #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and all that? I’m sure you’re even aware of the night fight, the one to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse! All great causes, and certainly we will go down in DC Comics history as true heroes. You might as well put us up there alongside the Justice League. Our fight, my friends, is not over. It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Warner Media still withheld something from us and we WILL have it! Fans are demanding the Green Lantern scene now. It looks like you all better gear up for round 2. #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene

HE’S PERFECT! LOOK AT HIM #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene pic.twitter.com/bloYnSp3EV — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬, back and in glorious technicolor (@theSNYDERVERSE) May 1, 2021

“The studio had told me I wasn’t allowed to shoot anything. That there would be no filming of any kind. During production, that was a thing they insisted on. And I shot stuff anyway, of course, in my yard. And one of the things I shot was the Green Lantern scene,” Snyder previously told Esquire. “And then they asked me when they saw the movie and saw that I put it in there, they’d take it out. And I said that I would quit if they tried to take it out. And I felt bad. The truth is I didn’t want the fans to not have a movie, just based on that one stand that I was going to take.” Fans have been supporting Carr since the reveal he was supposed to be the Green Lantern, and he seems grateful, if a little disappointed, “When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey. Towards the end, I realized, ‘Ugh. I’m not a part of this. Darn,'” Carr told the LightCast podcast. “The thing that kind of just warmed my heart was once all of the concept art and stuff started to drop, it’s been nothing but love from the fans, man. Like, I wasn’t even in the movie, and I’m just getting positive feedback from people and support. It’s super crazy. It’s absolutely crazy, but I love it.”

