The November 20 public sale moves the 2027 New York event beyond its returning-fan presale.

Collectors who were outside Fanatics Fest’s returning-fan presale can now make their own ticket decisions. Public sales for the 2027 New York event opened November 20, following the earlier access windows. The festival is scheduled for June 24–27 at the Javits Center. This is a follow-up to FanFest’s presale coverage: the material change is access for the public, rather than a newly announced venue or date. [1]

For a card collector, the next decision is less about choosing the largest package than matching admission to a workable visit. The event combines a dealer marketplace with presentations, activations and separately ticketed encounters. A show ticket provides entry, but an autograph appointment remains a different purchase. Planning the two together is more useful than assuming one automatically secures the other. [3]

Read the admission options as different itineraries

The official ticket page lists early adult prices of $190 for four days and $160 for three days. A Saturday–Sunday adult ticket is $120. Individual Thursday, Friday and Sunday admission is listed at $55, with Saturday at $70. These are the prices displayed when checked, not a promise that inventory or pricing will remain unchanged throughout the sales period. [2]

That spread creates a concrete calculation. Four separate days at the listed early prices would total $235, compared with $190 for the four-day ticket. The $45 difference matters if someone actually intends to attend all four days. For someone with only Friday available, the larger ticket still costs substantially more than the single day they can use. A discount against another package does not make unused time valuable.

The Saturday–Sunday option produces a smaller comparison: the two listed individual days add to $125, against $120 for the combined ticket. That is a $5 difference at these prices. It is enough to recognize, but not enough to organize an entire trip around. The larger questions remain how long the visitor can stay and which parts of the program justify being there on a particular day.

The festival’s expansion across four dates was already established before this sales opening. Dylan Brown reported the June 24–27 schedule for Collectibles On SI on November 2, in a report also carried by Yahoo Sports. That earlier reporting supplies the calendar history. It should not be presented as a fresh November 20 announcement merely because tickets have reached another sales phase. [4]

Flex has a specific meaning

The FAQ describes Flex as one day of general admission, with the day to be selected by May 31, 2027, subject to availability. It is not four-day admission with a flexible arrival time. The listed Flex price is $70, and choosing a less expensive day does not produce a refund of the difference. Those details make it a convenience option for an undecided schedule, rather than the automatic lowest-price choice. [3]

For example, a collector who already knows that Friday is the only possible day can compare the listed $55 Friday ticket directly with $70 Flex. Someone whose work schedule will remain uncertain may put a different value on postponing the selection. The useful comparison is between certainty now and the stated selection conditions later, not between the word “Flex” and an imagined unlimited pass.

That distinction also affects group planning. Friends can agree on an event without yet agreeing on a date, but separate ticket choices can leave them with different access. Before combining travel arrangements, it helps to write down the admission day attached to each person’s purchase. A card-show plan becomes much easier to use when the shared shopping period is a confirmed part of everyone’s itinerary.

Separate a collecting visit from a session purchase

The organizer says autograph and photo-op sessions are sold separately and require show admission. It has not presented a complete 2027 participant lineup in the FAQ reviewed for this article. A collector should therefore distinguish an announced admission product from an appearance that has not yet been confirmed. An athlete’s involvement in an earlier edition is not evidence of a booking for June 2027. [3]

That matters especially when choosing an item to bring for signing. A card, photograph and larger piece of memorabilia each create a different carrying problem. Planning around an actual session listing lets a visitor check the relevant item instructions and time. Buying admission now may be reasonable for the marketplace alone; it should not be described as securing an autograph from an unannounced guest.

The four-day-plus ticket is listed at an early $400. Its advertised extras include four fast-lane passes for purchased autograph or photo sessions, a $50 session credit, a $25 food-and-beverage voucher and additional entries for product drops. A fast-lane benefit applies to a purchased encounter; it does not replace that purchase. Additional drop entries likewise describe an opportunity, not a guaranteed allocation of a particular Topps release. [2]

In FanFest’s analysis, the distinction between access and certainty is the most important part of comparing these packages. A visitor can place a dollar amount on the credits they expect to use. The value of a queue benefit depends on an actual session and schedule. An entry into a product opportunity cannot be treated as merchandise already owned. Keeping those categories separate prevents a comparison from becoming a bundle of optimistic assumptions.

Use the remaining months for a focused collector plan

The ticket page requires a Fanatics ONE account for purchases. The FAQ says tickets will appear in the Fanatics App’s event hub in early spring 2027, and that screenshots are not accepted for entry. These are practical delivery details to retain with the order confirmation. They are separate from the physical cards, sleeves, cases or other collecting supplies a visitor may choose to carry. [2] [3]

A useful shopping list can be prepared before any dealer inventory is known. It can identify a player, set, year, card number and preferred condition, with room to record the price asked at the show. That is a way of describing the object being sought, rather than predicting which seller will have it or how its value will change. A specific list also makes two superficially similar cards easier to distinguish.

The public sale creates a real next step for prospective attendees. It does not complete the program, settle the appearance schedule or turn every advertised opportunity into a guaranteed purchase. The strongest plan begins with the admission that fits the visit, then adds confirmed sessions and a manageable collecting goal as those details become available. June’s event remains months away; November’s news is that the wider public can now choose how to enter it.

Sources

[1] Fanatics Fest NYC 2027 — Fanatics Events. Current page checked November 21, 2026; public sale November 20.

[2] Ticket Info — Fanatics Events. Current 2027 ticket listing, checked November 21, 2026.

[3] Fanatics Fest FAQ — Fanatics Events. Current 2027 FAQ, checked November 21, 2026.

[4] Fanatics Announces 2027 Fanatics Fest NYC Dates — Dylan Brown, Collectibles On SI; authorized Yahoo syndication. November 2, 2026.

[5] Terms of Use — Fanatics Events. Current 2027 terms, checked November 21, 2026.

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