Family of Cinematographer Killed on Alec Baldwin Movie is Trapped in Ukraine

The family of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who died on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust last year, is trapped in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion continues, her spouse claims.

Halyna Hutchins’ widower, Matt, told TMZ on Friday the family of the late cinematographer is trapped in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as a result of Russia’s invasion.

“Halyna’s mother knows she cannot leave safely and is instead continuing to work in the same hospital where she’s been a nurse for more than a decade, and Halyna’s father is hunkering down too,” the report says.

Matt Hutchins’ representative told TMZ that while Halyna Hutchins’ parents are in Kyiv, and other family memebers are attempting to evacuate at the Romanian border at this time.

Baldwin has denied responsibility in Hutchins’ death, but Hutchins’ husband, Matt, is suing him. “The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” he told Today. In a recent filing, Baldwin claimed that he is not personally responsible.

“Watching him, I just felt so angry… to see him talk about her death so publicly, in such a detailed way and then not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her,” Matt told the Today show.ay.

On February 15, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death claim against Baldwin, Rust producers, and crew members. An attorney for Halyna’s family said that the group’s “reckless behavior and cost-cutting” were to blame for her “senseless and tragic end.”

According to the complaint, there were numerous safety breaches on the set of the western picture — including Baldwin allegedly declining an armorer’s request to attend “cross draw training” just days before.

“We don’t think the weapon is what caused this,” Hutchins family attorney Brian Panish said during a press conference. “The weapon was made to fire — it fired.”

Panish added, “Mr. Baldwin was the person holding the weapon that, but for him shooting it, she would not have died. So clearly, he has significant portion of liability but there are others and that’s what this case is gonna be about.”

Baldwin’s attorney told Yahoo Entertainment last week that “any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false.”

“Everyone’s hearts and thoughts remain with Halyna’s family as they continue to process this unspeakable tragedy,” Aaron Dyer, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, said in a statement. “We continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the Rust set in the first place.”

“[Baldwin], Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun’ — meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise,” Dyer, who represents Baldwin and other Rust producers, continued. “This protocol has worked on thousands of films, with millions of discharges, as there has never before been an incident on a set where an actual bullet harmed anyone. Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use.”

It’s a sad, tragic situation. Hopefully an investigation will reveal how things unfolded and who is responsible for Halyna’s death.