Falcon And Winter Soldier Used CGI Shield For The Murder!

The digital effects supervisor has been talking to news outlets, revealing some secrets from behind-the-scenes of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier! It turns out that a lot of the scenes where you see the shield it actually had to be replaced with a CGI shield. That’s because the actors couldn’t exactly throw a big metal shield at each other. They used a CGI shield for the murder!

The rubber one used by the actors is very close to the metal one in terms of size and such. It’s just much safer. The reason they use one so similar to the metal one is because it allows them to get more accurate reactions from the actors. Also, if there’s any accidents then they shouldn’t be too hurt, if the shield is made of rubber.

The murder scene used one of those replica shields, and it was later replaced with a metal one in CGI. It makes sense that they couldn’t have John Walker bashing someone on set with that real shield. Or they could have, for realism.

Digital effects are in pretty much every Hollywood production ever, films just need them these days. Still, fans don’t always realize how much CGI gets used in their favorite shows and movies. Some fans were actually baffled to learn that a rubber shield was used.

“The one thing that I think was pretty invisible and really successful was that shield needed to be replaced in almost every shot. One of the most impressive shots I thought was at the very end when Sam’s holding up the shield after the fight and wiping the blood away. That’s a CG shield with CG blood on it. Due to the fact that one, it was difficult for people to decide on the day what the blood was gonna look like. People were frankly hesitant to put blood on the real shield, because we’d never done that before, this shield is always pristine.” Eric Leven said, the VFX Supervisor for the series. He said it to CinemaBlend, “But when they’re fighting, they’re fighting with a rubber shield, they can’t fight with the real shield. So the rubber shields typically don’t look 100%, they flex, so that needs to be replaced….People don’t realize that shield is usually computer generated.”

