Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Is Anthony Mackie Getting Cancelled Next? He Had Some Stuff To Say About Bucky/Sam Shipping!

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was amazing from start to finish! The show saw the rise of Sam Wilson and how he claims the mantle of Captain America! He did all this with the Winter Soldier at his side, Bucky Barnes. Some people saw something more than friendship though, and Anthony Mackie had some words about it. Is Anthony Mackie getting cancelled next?

At the beginning of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, the two characters practically hate each other. They warm up to each other as the series progresses though. By the end, they’re practically partners. Not of the romantic kind, though, according to Mackie.

See, as they grow closer this led to some seriously emotionally charged moments. A lot of the scenes were emotional and led to some physical contact between the two. They developed a serious bromance, but some fans aren’t content with just that.

This isn’t the first time that Mackie has had to deal with something like this. He was on Black Mirror where he and a co-star played a video game that allowed them to pretend to be a heterosexual couple and act out their fantasies. Mackie insists this is nothing like that though.

He spoke about it at length while speaking with Variety.

“So many things are twisted and convoluted. There’s so many things that people latch on to with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational,” he says. “The idea of two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem because of the exploitation of homosexuality. It used to be guys can be friends, we can hang out, and it was cool. You would always meet your friends at the bar, you know. You can’t do that anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves. So something that’s always been very important to me is showing a sensitive masculine figure. There’s nothing more masculine than being a superhero and flying around and beating people up. But there’s nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a kindred spirit friendship with someone that you care about and love. Sam and Steve had a relationship where they admired, appreciated and loved each other,” Mackie continues. “Bucky and Sam have a relationship where they learn how to accept, appreciate and love each other. You’d call it a bromance, but it’s literally just two guys who have each other’s backs.”

Some fans have not taken kindly to his comments. They don’t see anything wrong with shipping two characters, which maybe there isn’t. Maybe it just gets on the actors’ nerves.

Either way, is Anthony Mackie getting cancelled next? We hope not!