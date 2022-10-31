Faith Hill Visibly Emotional Celebrating Loretta Lynn

Faith Hill gave an upsetting tribute to Loretta Lynn on stage. Hill and husband, Tim McGraw, celebrated the life of singer Loretta Lynn during CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music. The couple joined Lynn’s friends and family at the Opry less than a month after she passed away on October.

Hill recalled meeting Lynn thirty years ago while backstage at the Opry, “It is our honor and privilege to be here close to where our dear friendship began,” Hill said “And to celebrate this extraordinary woman and her remarkable life.”

“Lynn was unabashedly honest about hardships and joys of being a wife and mother, a woman loving life — loving, lying, cheating, having babies, not having babies…she sang about it all,” Hill said “She was fierce and proud of who she was, where she came from, and how she lived her life.”

McGraw thanked Lynn for her role in being a ‘trailblazer’ and making it easier for his wife and daughters. In addition, Hill stated “She not only broke through boundaries for women in country music- she flat out destroyed them. She gave us a new space to find our own way and dream about the music we make, the careers we want, and the lives we live. She was always a good, kind, and supportive person. Everyone in this room has a story to share She was incredibly wise and funny.” After holding back tears, Hill took a pause.

“I am honored to have been in your presence, Loretta,” she said in conclusion. I have been incredibly lucky to spend so many memories with you. I am grateful to be a woman in country music, proud to be a mom, and thankful to have the opportunity to follow you down the musical path you carved for all of us.”

After Lynn’s death, Hill was among the artists who shared tributes to the country icon on social media.

Loretta Lynn died on Oct 4 at the age of 90.