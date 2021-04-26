So, there were rumors surrounding Fairy Tail all week! It looks like this might be the news that everyone was anticipating. I have to assume it is, anyway, since nothing else was announced. Or maybe this was all a joke and this announcement was pure coincidence. Either way, the man behind Fairy Tail has a new project in the works. The Fairy Tail creator is making an RPG with Square Enix. That’s actually kind of cool. The whole thing sort of makes me think about how we have Akira Toriyama doing Dragon Quest. I hope it’s something similar to that since his art could easily be featured in a JRPG.

The game in question, Gate Of Nightmares, will be coming out for IOS and Android! They even featured a trailer along with its announcement which I’m going to go ahead and put down below. I recommend checking it out!

Okay, so the trailer is pretty light on details. I’m also a little hesitant because of it being a mobile game. I’d rather pay for the game once and have it be a full experience as opposed to another Gacha game. Still, you can’t deny that it looks like it could have potential based on the art. Obviously, if you love the Fairy Tail character designs you’ll love the character designs here. Maybe that’s also because they just look exactly like certain Fairy Tail characters. Or are you going to try to tell me that the two main characters don’t look like Natsu and Erza.

Little is known about the game right now, but hopefully, we can learn more soon. Hiro Mashima, the Fairy Tail creator, is in charge of character design and the overall look of the game. Jin Fujisawa, meanwhile, wrote the story. Fujisawa has worked on the Dragon Quest series previously.

4Gamer reports the game will be entering a beta phase soon, but only for Japan at the present. There’s nothing yet about an international release.

Are you excited for Gate Of Nightmares? Are you happy the Fairy Tail creator is involved? Let us know in the comments!