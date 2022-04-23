Face/Off 2: Nicolas Cage Confirms Sequel Discussions

Despite the fact that the project is still in its early stages, many individuals have been interested in the story of Face/Off 2 for a variety of reasons.

The most basic distinction is that John Woo’s action classic does not require a second installment, with all of the narrative loose ends neatly tied up by the time the credits rolled. Adam Wingard, the Godzilla vs. Kong director, and regular collaborator Simon Barrett are big fans of the film, admitting that their first pitch left the studio perplexed.

As for Nicolas Cage, he had previously stated that he was unaware of Face/Off 2 (although he did later concede that he’d be willing to appear in it), and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star offered an exciting update via ComicBook when stating that he’d spoken to producer Neal H. Mortiz.

“I can talk about because, there have been some phone calls with Neal, who I enjoyed very much working with on the first Face/Off. He’s somebody, he’s one of the true, great producers in Hollywood. And, they have been making some calls. The other ones like National Treasure, I mean, their priority was a TV show. Godspeed to them. But, maybe Face/Off, maybe.”

However, if Cage and/or John Travolta turn down the offer to reprise their roles in Wingard’s Face/Off 2, it will promptly come apart. So this has to be considered a minor victory for anybody hoping for it to happen.