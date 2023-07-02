Ezra Miller Breaks Silence on Allegations Now That a Protective Order has Lifted

Ezra Miller has spoken out following the expiration of a temporary harassment order that was issued against them. The order was initially issued in response to allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a minor, which Miller’s lawyer has denied. Court documents, as reported by Deadline, reveal that the order was lifted on June 30, exactly one year after it was first issued.

A Massachusetts woman filed a lawsuit in 2022 accusing Miller of harassment and engaging in inappropriate conduct towards her and her family, specifically involving her now 12-year-old child, according to Daily Beast. In response to the expiration of the order, Miller expressed their gratitude and relief in an Instagram statement on June 30. They described feeling encouraged by the outcome and thanked those who stood by them during this difficult time, emphasizing the importance of halting what they considered an unjust and targeted misuse of the protection order.

Miller, who sought mental health treatment amid their legal issues last year, shared that they are dedicated to preserving their own well-being and working towards reversing the negative impact this ordeal has had on them and their loved ones. They also expressed deep appreciation for the support they have received from countless individuals who have shown tremendous courage in standing by them throughout the process.

It’s important to note that no criminal charges have been filed in this case. Miller’s attorney, Marissa Elkins, stated in a comment to Deadline that the original order was based on false allegations. Elkins clarified that Miller was never alone with the child and that any encounters with the mother were brief and initiated by her, with several other adults present. Elkins also mentioned that the accuser lodged her allegations during a period when Miller was dealing with significant mental health issues, which prevented them from attending court to defend themselves against the claims.

There has been no comment from the accuser regarding the lifting of the order at this time. Ezra Miller’s legal representative underscored the false nature of the allegations and highlighted the challenges faced by Miller during their mental health struggles.