Expert Lip Reader Claims to Solve Mystery of Ben Affleck’s Miserable Grammys Behavior

It’s remarkable how one grumpy expression can ignite a storm of memes and theories, especially when the people involved are as highly scrutinized by tabloids as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Their public appearance during the Grammy Awards with his disinterested mug explaining why it was so effortless for fans to come up with their own ramblings behind this sour countenance.

Though many applauded the two-time Academy Award winner for going full method as Bruce Wayne before his likely DC farewell in The Flash, others were less than impressed that he apparently used fatigue as an excuse. As eye-roll worthy and uninspired as Ben Affleck’s expression was, it seems to have been a valid explanation after all!

Although some people may think that the recently-wed Bennifer V2.0 are already sailing towards the rocks, we believe that this is more due to gossip than anything else. However, now the experts have weighed in with their opinions, with forensic lipreader Jeremy Freeman offering his two cents to Entertainment Tonight.

“I believe when Ben Affleck whispered into… Jennifer Lopez’s ear, she replied with, ‘Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated.’ Then she turned away and Ben Affleck shuttered uncomfortably… and said, ‘I might.’”

Although not life-changing, we all can relate to being told by another to put on a good face at an event or function. It seems that Ben Affleck was getting lectured by his wife Jennifer Garner, who appeared to be instructing him how he should behave as if he actually enjoyed himself in the moment.