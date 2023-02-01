Expect ‘The Last of Us’ Viewership Numbers to Go Down the Next Three Weeks. Here’s Why!

After only three episodes, HBO’s highly acclaimed drama series The Last Of Us — based on the iconic Naughty Dog video game–has become one of their most-watched programs. With viewership increasing with each new episode and critical acclaim pouring in, it seemed like nothing could stop its success. However, a recent incident has now put into jeopardy audience numbers for the next three weeks – will this beloved show remain at the top or succumb to these unforeseen problems? Tune in to find out!

Twitter user @RhodeToLove recently shared the news that HBO will proceed with airing its upcoming three episodes of The Last of Us as planned – despite a scheduling overlap with some major events. With the 2023 Grammys, Super Bowl LVII and Oscars on their way in quick succession, it is estimated that these programs might pull in millions of viewers; though we can’t be sure until they air. However, you can check out what Rhode has to say yourself by following the link below:

HBO’s airing The Last of Us during the Grammys, the Super Bowl, and the Oscars… — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) January 31, 2023

Consequently, the biggest worry is that many eager viewers may opt to watch something else rather than The Mandalorian on its three Sunday night slots. Notably, the show’s third episode was extremely astounding which only hints at what lies ahead in upcoming installments – sure to be full of more spectacular chaos!

Even if viewership is affected by the other TV shows, it appears that The Last of Us fans are eager to keep watching and remain loyal. From tweets on social media, this post-apocalyptic series will likely be chosen over its competitors.

Sorry, but The Last of Us comes before all of these. ❤️ — Ayden Jent PLY (@Ajent20) February 1, 2023

if hbo expects me to turn off the grammys, super bowl, and oscars for the last of us… they are absolutely correct ! — 𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎 (@aramnotagoat) January 31, 2023

Me totally watching The Last of Us and completely ignoring the Grammys, Super Bowl and the Oscar’s! pic.twitter.com/LpmuJ2s4R1 — 🟣XephiroX🟢 (@XephiroX_) February 1, 2023

As the weeks progress, we have yet to see how The Last of Us will fare in terms of viewership. At this point though, dedicated fans are ready for a wild journey that is only going to become more enthralling from here on out. To keep up with all the action, make sure you tune into HBO every Sunday night where it airs!