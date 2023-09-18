Exciting Developments Unveiled for Yellowstone’s Future

The Anticipated Return of Yellowstone

In a time when the entertainment industry seems disheartening, Yellowstone fans have something to rejoice about. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan, is poised to make a strong comeback. How is that possible amid creative differences and labor strikes? Let’s dive into the riveting details.

The Root Cause of Kevin Costner’s Departure

While Yellowstone has captured millions of viewers, behind the scenes, things weren’t as peaceful. Kevin Costner, a central figure in the original series, is reportedly stepping away. Sources suggest creative tensions between Costner and Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator and a former Sons of Anarchy actor, as the catalyst for this development. What’s more intriguing is that the original Yellowstone series might be canceled, only to reincarnate as a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

Taylor Sheridan’s Unyielding Vision

The show’s anticipated return is largely due to Taylor Sheridan’s uncompromising and hands-on approach to his writing. Sheridan had already penned most of the episodes for the upcoming season 5B, assuming Costner would not be returning. However, “before the strike, Sheridan had written most of 5B assuming Costner would not be back, but he is said to have been willing to scrap those scripts and re-write them post-strike with a John Dutton arc,” according to a report from Matthew Belloni, a writer for Puck.

Costner reportedly approached Sheridan with several demands including increased pay, a reduced shooting schedule, and most notably, “the right to review, approve, and potentially veto every Sheridan script.” Sheridan firmly refused, citing his four-season-long success as “the right to say no.”

Paramount’s Stance on Yellowstone

Paramount Network has been supportive of Sheridan’s vision, and it shows with the lineup of Sheridan-led series they are offering. After Costner’s demands, the network decided it was time for a new direction, paving the way for the series’ continuation without him.

According to the same Puck report, Costner has been compensated for his participation in the second half of Season 5. If there were to be any legal issues concerning Yellowstone, they would pertain to the now-canceled Seasons 6 and 7.

What Does the Future Hold for Yellowstone?

With Sheridan’s steadfast dedication to the craft, Yellowstone might receive a creative reboot that could manifest before other ongoing projects. The only point of concern remains Costner’s contract clause, which stipulates that his character, John Dutton, cannot die in a manner that would bring “shame and embarrassment” to his legacy. While it’s an “unusual” provision, it does hint that Sheridan will handle Dutton’s exit with grace, should he decide to write him out of the series.

A New Chapter for Yellowstone

Even with the exit of a major character, Yellowstone promises an exhilarating new chapter, thanks to Taylor Sheridan’s undeterred focus and creativity. With the network’s backing and a new spinoff in the works, fans have plenty of reason to stay tuned. Whether or not Costner returns, one thing is for sure: Yellowstone will be a force to reckon with when it returns to our screens.

Keep an eye on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ for upcoming episodes of Yellowstone. The series is expected to continue its weekly schedule, airing on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, also available for streaming on the same day for AMC+ subscribers.