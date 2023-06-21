Everything We Know About the Lost Titanic Sub

A tourist submarine named Titan, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, disappeared on Sunday while on an expedition to explore the Titanic shipwreck. The sub was carrying five people, including British billionaire Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions.

The sub lost contact with the crew of the Polar Prince research ship about an hour and 45 minutes after it submerged. The search and rescue operation is being led by the U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the Canadian coast guard, U.S. Navy, and Air National Guard.

As of Tuesday evening, the sub had less than 40 hours of breathable air left. Search crews have searched about 7,600 square miles of ocean since the sub vanished, but have not yet found it.

The Coast Guard is focused on finding the sub right now, but they’re also working with military partners and civilians to develop a rescue plan if the vessel is located underwater.

The disappearance of the Titan is a reminder of the dangers of deep-sea exploration. However, the search and rescue operation is ongoing, and there is still hope that the five people on board will be found alive.

Here are some additional details about the missing submarine:

* The Titan is a five-person submersible that is capable of diving to depths of up to 13,000 feet.

* The sub was built in 2018 and is owned by OceanGate Expeditions, a company that specializes in deep-sea exploration.

* The Titan has been used on several previous expeditions to the Titanic shipwreck.

* The sub is equipped with a variety of life-support systems, including oxygen tanks, food, and water.

* The Titan is also equipped with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that can be used to explore the ocean floor.

The search and rescue operation for the Titan is a complex and challenging one. However, the Coast Guard and their partners are working tirelessly to find the sub and the five people on board. There is still hope that they will be found alive.