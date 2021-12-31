Every Premiere Date for Television Shows in Early 2022

New years typically bring a slew of new comedies, dramas, reality shows, documentary series, and award programs.

Following are the highlights of January 2022: Women of the Movement, the Fox comedy Pivoting, and HBO Max’s Peacemaker join forces for DC’s first series, while Monarch, with Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel in Fox country music drama Monarch.

If you’re seeking for more conventional shows, NBC reunites you with the Pearsons for a sixth and final season of This Is Us, while Netflix and Showtime provide up the final season of Ozark and season 6 of Billions, respectively. The Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars are also on the horizon.

Below are the premiere dates for the notable shows headed your way in 2022.

JANUARY

JAN. 1

SEASON PREMIERE: Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

REBOOT PREMIERE: Ghost Hunters (Discovery+)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Incredible Dr. Pol (Nat Geo WILD)

SERIES PREMIERE: Pop Goes the Vet With Dr. Joya (Nat Geo WILD)

SERIES PREMIERE: The ’80s: Top Ten (Nat Geo)

JAN. 2

SEASON PREMIERE: Dirty Jobs (Discovery)

SERIES PREMIERE: Home Town (HGTV)

SERIES PREMIERE: Next Level Chef (Fox)

SERIES PREMIERE: This Came Out of Me (Discovery)

JAN. 3

SEASON PREMIERE: The Bachelor (ABC)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: Kenan (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

JAN. 4

SEASON PREMIERE: black-ish (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Finding Your Roots (PBS)

SERIES PREMIERE: Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)

SEASON PREMIERE: This Is Us (NBC)

JAN. 5

SEASON PREMIERE: The Amazing Race (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: American Greed (CNBC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia)

SERIES PREMIERE: Good Sam (CBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: I Can See Your Voice (Fox)

JAN. 6

SEASON PREMIERE: Battlebots (Discovery)

SEASON PREMIERE: Go-Big Show (TBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)

REBOOT PREMIERE: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox)

DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: Let the World See (ABC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Women of the Movement (ABC)

JAN. 7

SERIES PREMIERE: Hype House (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Ladies Who List: Atlanta (OWN)

SERIES PREMIERE: Love During Lockup (WE tv)

SEASON PREMIERE: Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Discovery)

SEASON PREMIERE: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

SEASON PREMIERE: Search Party (HBO Max)

MOVIE: The Tender Bar (Amazon Prime Video)

SEASON PREMIERE: Undercover Boss (CBS)

JAN. 8

SEASON PREMIERE: A Discovery of Witches (Sundance Now)

JAN. 9

SEASON PREMIERE: Call Me Kat (Fox)

SERIES PREMIERE: Pivoting (Fox)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

SERIES PREMIERE: Smiling Friends (Adult Swim)

SEASON PREMIERE: Vienna Blood (PBS)

AWARDS: 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

JAN. 10

SEASON PREMIERE: Black Market with Michael K. Williams (Vice TV)

SEASON PREMIERE: Darcey & Stacey (TLC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Queens of Mystery (Acorn TV)

SERIES PREMIERE: Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN (Discovery)

SEASON PREMIERE: Street Outlaws: OKC (Discovery)

JAN. 11

SERIES PREMIERE: The Kings of Napa (OWN)

SERIES PREMIERE: Naomi (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE: Street Outlaws: Fastest in America (Discovery)

SEASON PREMIERE: Superman & Lois (The CW)

SEASON PREMIERE: Wipeout (TBS)

JAN. 12

SERIES PREMIERE: Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (E!)

JAN. 13

MOVIE: Brazen (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Married to Real Estate (HGTV)

SERIES PREMIERE: My Mom, Your Dad (HBO Max)

SERIES PREMIERE: Peacemaker (HBO Max)

JAN. 14

SEASON PREMIERE: After Life (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Archive 81 (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: The House (Netflix)

MOVIE: Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

MOVIE: Sex Appeal (Hulu)

MOVIE: The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

JAN. 15

SERIES PREMIERE: Remix My Space With Marsai Martin (Discovery+)

JAN. 16

SEASON PREMIERE: Britannia (EPIX)

SEASON PREMIERE: Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

SEASON PREMIERE: Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW)

JAN. 17

SEASON PREMIERE: American Dad! (TBS)

SEASON PREMIERE: Summer Home (Bravo)

JAN. 18

SERIES PREMIERE: How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

JAN. 20

SEASON PREMIERE: Men of West Hollywood (Crackle)

MOVIE: The Royal Treatment (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Selling the Hamptons (Discovery+)

SERIES PREMIERE: Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

JAN. 21

SERIES PREMIERE: As We See It (Amazon Prime Video)

MOVIE: Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: Ozark (Netflix)

JAN. 23

SEASON PREMIERE: Billions (Showtime)

JAN. 24

SERIES PREMIERE: The Gilded Age (HBO)

SERIES PREMIERE: Promised Land (ABC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Secrets of Playboy (A&E)

SEASON PREMIERE: Snowpiercer (TNT)

JAN. 26

SEASON PREMIERE: Resident Alien (Syfy)

JAN. 27

SEASON PREMIERE: Fast Foodies (truTV)

JAN. 28

SERIES PREMIERE: The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

SERIES PREMIERE: Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix)

MOVIE: Home Team (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: In From the Cold (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix)

JAN. 30

SEASON PREMIERE: Monarch (Fox)

DOCUSERIES PREMIERE: We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

JAN. 31

SERIES PREMIERE: Adults Adopting Adults (A&E)

AWARDS: Grammy Awards (CBS)

MOVIE: Help (Acorn TV)

FEBRUARY

FEB. 1

SEASON PREMIERE: Raising Dion (Netflix)

SEASON PREMIERE: The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

FEB. 2

SEASON PREMIERE: Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)

SERIES PREMIERE: Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

FEB. 4

MOVIE: Book of Love (Amazon Prime Video)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video)

SERIES PREMIERE: Reacher (Amazon Prime Video)

SEASON PREMIERE: Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

SERIES PREMIERE: Suspicion (Apple TV+)

MOVIE: A Través De Mi Ventana (Netflix)

FEB. 6

SERIES PREMIERE: Power Book IV: Force (Starz)

FEB. 11

SEASON PREMIERE: Dollface (Hulu)

MOVIE: I Want You Back (Amazon Prime Video)

SERIES PREMIERE: Inventing Anna (Netflix)

FEB. 13

SPORTS: Super Bowl LVI (NBC)

SPECIAL: Puppy Bowl XVII (Animal Planet/Discovery+)

FEB. 14

SEASON PREMIERE: State of the Union (Sundance TV)

FEB. 18

SEASON PREMIERE: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

SERIES PREMIERE: Severance (Apple TV+)

SEASON PREMIERE: Space Force (Netflix)

MOVIE: Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix)

FEB. 20

SERIES PREMIERE: From (EPIX)

FEB. 21

SERIES PREMIERE: All American: Homecoming (The CW)

SERIES PREMIERE: American Song Contest (NBC)

SERIES PREMIERE: The Endgame (NBC)

FEB. 22

SEASON PREMIERE: Doubling Down with the Derricos (TLC)

FEB. 23

SEASON PREMIERE: Snowfall (FX)

FEB. 24

SEASON PREMIERE: Law & Order (NBC)

FEB. 25

SERIES PREMIERE: Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

FEB. 27

SEASON PREMIERE: Killing Eve (BBC America)

AWARDS: Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT/TBS)

SERIES PREMIERE: Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Showtime)

FEB. 28

SEASON PREMIERE: BETTER THINGS (FX)

MARCH

MAR. 3

SERIES PREMIERE: The Dropout (Hulu)

MAR. 6

AWARDS: Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

SERIES PREMIERE: Shining Vale (Starz)

SEASON PREMIERE: Unexpected (TLC)

MAR. 8

SERIES PREMIERE: The Thing About Pam (NBC)

MAR. 9

SEASON PREMIERE: Kung Fu (The CW)

SEASON PREMIERE: Survivor (CBS)

MAR. 10

SEASON PREMIERE: The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

MAR. 11

SEASON PREMIERE: Charmed (The CW)

MAR. 15

SEASON PREMIERE: Mr. Mayor (NBC)

SEASON PREMIERE: Young Rock (NBC)

MAR. 24

SEASON PREMIERE: Atlanta (FX)

MAR. 27

AWARDS: Academy Awards (ABC)

MAR. 31

SERIES PREMIERE: How We Roll (CBS)