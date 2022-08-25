Every Movie and Series Leaving Netflix in September 2022
Netflix released a list of all the movies and TV shows that will be available to stream in September. There are some exciting additions, like Rob Zombie’s movie about the Munsters and the fifth season of Cobra Kai. But Netflix is also losing some popular titles in September.
Netflix just released a newsletter that said some movies and TV shows are leaving the Netflix service in September. The biggest ones leaving are all six seasons of Saved by the Bell and the movies. They will all be gone on September 14th.
Netflix is set to remove Gotham, a Batman prequel series with a very dedicated fan base, on September 29th. Other shows leaving include Quantico, The Vampire Diaries, Offspring, and Dark Matter.
Here’s the full list of everything leaving Netflix in September:
Leaving 9/1/22
Quantico: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/2/22
Freaks
Leaving 9/3/22
The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 9/9/22
Nightcrawler
Leaving 9/10/22
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Leaving 9/12/22
Offspring: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/14/22
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
Saved by the Bell: The College Years
Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
Leaving 9/17/22
Skylines
Leaving 9/18/22
Dark Skies
Leaving 9/18/22
Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 9/25/22
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Leaving 9/29/22
Gotham: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/30/22
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Argo
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
The Cave
Constantine
Dirty Harry
Dumb and Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
I Am Legend
Insidious
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
Old School
The Perfect Storm
The Rite
Seven
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripley
