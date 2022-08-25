Every Movie and Series Leaving Netflix in September 2022

Published on August 25th, 2022 | Updated on August 25th, 2022 | By FanFest

Netflix released a list of all the movies and TV shows that will be available to stream in September. There are some exciting additions, like Rob Zombie’s movie about the Munsters and the fifth season of Cobra Kai. But Netflix is also losing some popular titles in September.

Netflix just released a newsletter that said some movies and TV shows are leaving the Netflix service in September. The biggest ones leaving are all six seasons of Saved by the Bell and the movies. They will all be gone on September 14th.

Netflix is set to remove Gotham, a Batman prequel series with a very dedicated fan base, on September 29th. Other shows leaving include Quantico, The Vampire Diaries, Offspring, and Dark Matter.

Here’s the full list of everything leaving Netflix in September:

Leaving 9/1/22

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/2/22

Freaks

Leaving 9/3/22

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 9/9/22

Nightcrawler

Leaving 9/10/22

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leaving 9/12/22

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/14/22

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving 9/17/22

Skylines

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Skies

Leaving 9/18/22

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/25/22

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Leaving 9/29/22

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/30/22

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!