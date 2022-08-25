Every Movie and Series Leaving Hulu in September 2022

Published on August 25th, 2022 | Updated on August 25th, 2022 | By FanFest

Hulu has just released the complete lineup of movies and TV shows that will be streaming in September. There are a lot of good ones coming, like the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale and the series premiere of Reboot. But Hulu also revealed some bad news. A lot of good shows and movies are leaving Hulu in September too.

Some good movies are coming to Hulu for just 30 days. You can watch Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and all four American Pie movies starting on September 1st. But be sure to watch them before September 30th because they will leave the site after that month.

Starting September 18th, Hulu will be removing the TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine from its service. Other notable titles departing from the streaming service at that time include the entire Real Housewives franchise.

Here’s the full list of everything leaving Hulu in September:

September 5

Awoken (2019)

Storks (2016)

September 7

La La Land (2016)

September 9

Prisoners (2013)

September 12

Colette (2018)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

September 14

A Long Way Down (2014)

A.C.O.R.N.S. (Operation Crackdown) (2015)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Ozzy (2016)

The Seat Filler (2004)

Serena (2014)

September 18

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-8

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Seasons 1-20

Life of Kyle: Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Seasons 1-13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Seasons 1-15

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Seasons 1-11

The Real Housewives of New York: Seasons 1-12

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Seasons 12-15

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Seasons 1-5

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 1

Top Chef: Seasons 1-18

Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-8

September 19

The Haunted (2020)

September 29

Southbound (2015)

Across The Line (2015)

September 30

127 Hours (2010)

21 (2008)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Wedding (2003)

American Reunion (2012)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Batman Begins (2005)

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bugsy (1991)

Cadillac Records (2008)

The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Contraband (2012)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Death Race (2008)

Dick (1999)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

First Knight (1995)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Gone (2012)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hysteria (2012)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindred Spirits (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Knowing (2009)

Little Richard (2000)

Looper (2012)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

National Lampoon’S Dirty Movie (2011)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Next Level (2019)

Nim’s Island (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Post Grad (2009)

The Professional (1994)

Prometheus (2012)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Rise (2022)

Sex Ed (2014)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3 (2010)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Swimming For Gold (2020)

Taxi (1998)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Tower Heist (2011)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Van Helsing (2004)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Working Girl (1988)

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu? Let us know in the comments!