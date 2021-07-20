We learned the news recently that Kate Herron, the Loki director, would not be returning for the show’s second season. This is sad news, but she had some really nice things to say about Mobius (Owen Wilson)! Even the Loki director wants Mobius to have a jetski in Loki season 2!

It was revealed early on in Loki‘s first season that Mobius M. Mobius’ big dream was to ride a Jetski! He’s a jetski enthusiast. In fact, before his “death” he even claimed if he could go anywhere… he hoped there was a Jetski in his previous life.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone in my entire life that likes Jetskis as much as Mobius does. That’s how I know I wasn’t the only one who was hoping Mobius would end up with a Jetski by the end of Loki season 1.

It looked like it would never happen, as we approached the end of the show. Now that we know that Loki is coming back for a second season in the future Mobius still has a chance to end up with that Jetski!

It was in an interview with Collider that she told the outlet the Mobius information. She’ll be hoping, just like the rest of us! Here’s the full quote!

“So I guess that’s the task, right? Of whoever directs it next, they have to get him on his jet ski. If that’s not the opening of Season 2… But yeah, it was funny, actually, because I think me and the writers and everyone who worked on the show, we were also delighted because, obviously, seeing everyone, they loved the jet skis. And we were like, ‘There was so much stuff’, and we were like, ‘Oh, man’. Because we all knew, obviously, he was not going to be on one. So I think definitely; I’m sure that will be a treat for the next season.”

