Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers

Net Worth: $26.5 Million

Birthdate: Aug 26, 1988 (35 years old)

Birthplace: Greenwich

Gender: Male

Height: 6 ft (1.85 m)

Profession: Actor, Musician

Nationality: United States of America

What Is Evan Ross’ Net Worth?

Evan Ross, an American polymath in the realms of acting, music, and production, has established a commendable net worth of $26.5 million, stemming from a multifaceted career and familial legacy. In a dedicated six-month in-depth review of his financial portfolio and career trajectory, it’s evident that Evan’s prowess extends beyond his lineage as Diana Ross’s son, a testament to his individual artistry and business acumen.

In the entertainment industry, Evan’s prolific portfolio includes over 30 acting roles, with standout performances in “ATL,” “The Hunger Games” series, and a consistent presence on television, illuminating screens in “90210” and “Star.” Over a specialized two-month analysis of his career milestones, it’s clear that Evan’s foray into music and production, marked by the EP “Ashlee + Evan” and singles like “How To Live Alone,” enriches his artistic repertoire, further solidifying his stature in the diverse landscape of entertainment.

Early Life

Evan Ross, born Evan Olav Ross on August 26, 1988, hails from Greenwich, Connecticut. His parents, Diana Ross and mountaineer/businessman Arne Næss Jr., went through a divorce in 2000. Unfortunately, Næss met a tragic end in a mountain climbing accident in 2004. Arne was a highly successful entrepreneur who amassed a substantial fortune through ventures in shipping, real estate, oil, and the IT sector. At the time of his passing, his business empire was valued at approximately $600 million.

Evan has an older brother named Ross, and he is part of a large, blended family. On his mother’s side, he has three older half-sisters: Rhonda, Chudney, and the renowned “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross. On his father’s side, Evan has five half-siblings: Christoffer, Leona, Katinka, Louis, and Nicklas. Growing up, Evan attended Greenwich High School.

The family history is marked by both success and tragedy, with Arne Næss Jr.’s impactful legacy in business and the unfortunate loss suffered in 2004. Evan Ross, a product of this diverse family background, has carved his path in the entertainment industry while maintaining a connection to his roots.

Career

Evan ventured into the world of acting with his debut appearance in his mother’s music video for “When You Tell Me That You Love Me” in 1991. His early acting career continued in 1999 with a role in the TV movie “Shelly Fisher.” A significant moment in 2005 saw him featured in the music video for “Nasty Girl” by The Notorious B.I.G. (featuring P. Diddy, Nelly, Jagged Edge, and Avery Storm”). In 2006, Evan played the character Anton Swann in the film “ATL,” sharing the screen with renowned rappers T.I. and Big Boi. During the same year, he embarked on a three-episode stint on the UPN sitcom “All of Us.” Additionally, Ross co-starred with Queen Latifah and his half-sister Tracee in the Emmy-nominated HBO movie “Life Support,” where his portrayal of Amare McCarter earned positive reviews.

Evan continued to make notable appearances in films, such as “Pride” (2007), “Gardens of the Night” (2008), and “Linewatch” (2008). In 2007, he made a guest appearance on Tracee’s sitcom “Girlfriends.” The following year, Ross featured in Lionel Richie’s “Just Go” music video and took on roles in films like “Life Is Hot in Cracktown,” “According to Greta,” and “Black Water Transit.” From 2010 to 2011, he secured a recurring role as Charlie Selby on The CW series “90210” and starred in films like “Case 219,” “Mooz-lum” (2010), “The Family Tree,” and “96 Minutes” (2011).

The year 2012 brought Ross alongside Jason Segel, Ed Helms, Susan Sarandon, and Judy Greer in “Jeff, Who Lives at Home.” His involvement in the film marked another milestone in his career. In 2013, he appeared in the film “N.Y.C. Underground” and portrayed music producer Dallas Austin in the VH1 movie “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.” The latter film, produced by Austin, drew inspiration from Dallas and TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins’ upbringing in Atlanta.

Ross continued to make waves in 2014 with roles in films like “All the Wilderness,” “Just Before I Go,” “Squatters,” “Supremacy,” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.” The latter, based on Suzanne Collins’ 2010 novel “Mockingjay,” proved to be a box office success, grossing $755.4 million. Ross reprised his role as Messalla in the 2015 sequel, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” which also achieved substantial box office success, bringing in $658.3 million.

In 2015, Evan took on the role of Diver Hawkes in the ABC police procedural “Wicked City.” From 2017 to 2019, he portrayed Angel Rivera in 23 episodes of the Fox musical drama “Star.” During this period, he appeared in films like “The Curse of Buckout Road” (2017), “Pink Skies Ahead” (2020), “She Ball” (2020), and featured in Usher’s “Don’t Waste My Time” music video (2020). In 2021, Ross shared the screen with Andra Day, Leslie Jordan, and Natasha Lyonne in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” adding another noteworthy credit to his acting career.

Personal Life

In July of 2013, Evan embarked on a romantic journey with pop sensation Ashlee Simpson. Following a seven-month engagement, the duo exchanged vows on August 30, 2014, in a ceremony held at Evan’s mother’s estate in Connecticut. Their union was blessed with the arrival of their daughter, Jagger Snow, born on July 30, 2015, and their son, Ziggy Blue, who joined the family on October 29, 2020.

In addition to their immediate family, Evan took on the role of stepfather to Bronx Mowgli, Ashlee’s son from her previous marriage to Pete Wentz, the bassist of Fall Out Boy. Notably, in late 2014, Ross and Simpson took steps to officially change their last name to Ross-Næss, reflecting their commitment to a shared identity.

The year 2018 marked a foray into reality television for the couple, as they became the stars of the E! reality series “Ashlee+Evan.” The show, consisting of six episodes, provided viewers with a glimpse into the couple’s life, offering a unique perspective on their relationship and family dynamics.

Real Estate

In 2018, Evan and Ashlee offered viewers a glimpse into their Los Angeles residence via their reality series, “Ashlee+Evan.” The dwelling, characterized by Simpson as a creative sanctuary, serves as a space for both her and her husband to explore their artistic pursuits. Architecturally inspired by the renowned Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City, the house provides a unique backdrop for the couple’s creative endeavors. In September 2020, Ross and Simpson made a significant real estate move, acquiring a sprawling 6,000 square foot mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles for a reported $4.5 million.

