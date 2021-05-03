Eternals: Marvel Reveals First Eternals Footage Ever!

Fans have been waiting a while to see the first footage from The Eternals, one of the mysterious new MCU titles for the fourth phase of the MCU. Now we’ve seen it! Marvel revealed the footage in a crazy phase 4 sizzle reel they released early this morning! Hardcore Marvel fans are probably very familiar with The Eternals, but the casual fan probably isn’t. See, most people know characters like Spider-Man and Wolverine but other more obscure characters might be unknown to MCU fans. The Eternals definitely falls into the latter category, though Marvel has been giving them a bit of spotlight recently. The film looks like it will be similar to Guardians Of The Galaxy in that it will feature an ensemble of characters. Yep, so Marvel reveals the first Eternals footage ever with their newest sizzle reel!

The Eternals!

The Eternals is in good hands though, so I’m sure the film will do fine! Chloé Zhao will be directing The Eternals and she just won Best Director at the 93rd academy awards! It was actually shortly after that win that she said the film was almost done. She is in the “final stretch” of getting the film ready, based on what she said to Variety.

“Just like sculpturing, you never want it to end. You just want to keep going until they tell you you can’t keep going anymore….I think everyone in my life close to me knows that I’m maybe working a little too much,” the director told Variety. “Yes! This afternoon I’m going back to Disney to work on Eternals. Right after this interview. I’m probably late.”

Zhao then went on to thank Jack Kirby for creating the characters, which I think was pretty darn nice.

“Jack Kirby and his imagination, his incredible work, is really the foundation of it. On top of that, there is what Marvel Studios has built, this incredible journey they have going on. And then on top of that is me as a fan of the MCU. And then, me as a fan of the genre, but also growing up with sci-fi and manga and fantasy films. And how can we have this big melting pot and cook up something that may just taste a little bit different? It was just an exciting thing; all of us went in wanting to do that. We’ll see.”

Kevin Feige, in the same interview, praised her for always wanting to film on practical sets!

“And I had to keep saying, ‘This is right out of a camera; there’s no VFX work to this at all!’” the Marvel Studios boss said. “Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and mist coming up from the shore on this giant cliffside — really impressive stuff.”

Eternals should be out on November 5th!