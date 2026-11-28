The November 27 opening began a nightly schedule at America Gardens Theatre. Disney lists three performances each evening through December 30 and rotating narrators.

EPCOT opened the 2026 Candlelight Processional on November 27 with Jordan Fisher listed as narrator for the first two evenings. The production runs nightly through December 30 at America Gardens Theatre, with performances at 4:45, 6:30 and 8 p.m. local time on Disney’s schedule. It combines a celebrity narrator with a massed choir, a 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets and the Voices of Liberty. Saturday’s performances are the second night on the published schedule and the final night of Fisher’s opening engagement.

The Processional is part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Its structure makes it practical to understand as its own concert. Disney changes the narrator over the course of the festival while preserving the reading, choral and orchestral format. If a certain performer is important to your plans, look for the date beside that person’s name. The resort says entertainment and artist appearances can change. The nightly schedule gives visitors three opportunities, while the casting schedule tells them which ones share the same listed narrator.

WDW News Today reported from opening night that an unexpected theater announcement interrupted Fisher’s introduction. It was a brief reminder that the Processional is a live program, with both the performers and the venue working on their own cues. The published schedule establishes when to go. The opening-night account gives readers an example of what can happen once the musicians and narrator are in place.

The narrator and musicians do different work

A large choir can fill the theater, yet the person reading still has to make a turn in the story clear. That relationship between the spoken and the sung parts is one reason the narrator matters even when the program remains the same from night to night. A speaker can shape a transition through pace and emphasis. The orchestra and choir can continue the mood it establishes or change the scale of the moment. A visitor who usually follows a favorite performer may find it rewarding to watch how that performer fits into a larger arrangement.

Disney describes the text as a retelling of the Christmas story. The lineup of ensemble forces is a better indicator of the staging than the narrator list alone. Trumpets can define an entrance. A choir can create weight through many voices arriving together. A solo speaking voice gives a large group of listeners a single thing to follow after a fuller sound. The performance can therefore hold attention even if a visitor already knows what the next part of the story will be.

The concert also differs from the festival programming that families can encounter when walking around World Showcase. A visitor can arrive in the middle of some brief entertainment and leave once they have seen enough. A scheduled performance in a theater has a beginning and an ending worth planning for. Build time to get to America Gardens Theatre if you mean to see a complete show, especially if your group has other plans elsewhere in the park.

What changes after opening weekend

Gary Sinise follows Fisher on November 29 and November 30 and is also listed for December 1. The resort lists Benjamin Bratt for December 2–3 and Whoopi Goldberg for December 4–5. Robin Roberts is listed December 6–7. These names represent the next part of the schedule after opening weekend. A person booking later in the month should use Disney’s full calendar because dates can change and several performers appear for only a day or two.

The three performances are different appointments on the same day. A visitor choosing among them should consider where the rest of the visit takes them. An earlier performance leaves more time later for food or other entertainment. A later one frees up some of the afternoon, while potentially placing the theater visit closer to the end of the park day. The music and reading remain the central attraction, so it is worth deciding how your group wants to spend the hours on either side of the concert as well.

The theater is the America Gardens Theatre at the American Adventure pavilion. That location matters for a group split across the park. Set a meeting place and a time that allow for the walk, particularly if someone plans to join from another pavilion. Resort information is also the right place to check for accommodations, seating policies and last-minute changes. A dining reservation by itself does not answer what it will take to reach the theater before a specific performance.

The advertised schedule also gives visitors a way to make a plan when everyone has a different priority. Pick the performance you would most like to attend and identify one alternate. A family with younger visitors may prefer to avoid committing the last part of its evening until it sees how everyone is doing. A group coming primarily to hear the orchestra can treat seating time as part of the concert trip and leave other activities open.

If you are comparing two dates with the same narrator, the main practical differences may be what else your party wants to see and when you can get to the theater. The resort’s published time stays the most useful reference for the plan.

Seating and the rest of the festival

Disney offers separately booked Candlelight Processional Dining Packages with guaranteed seating as described on the resort page. Check the restaurant, eligible performance, party details and park access requirements before treating a reservation as a complete plan. This is one route to a seat. Someone hoping to attend without a package should consult the venue or a cast member for current availability and procedures on the day. Use the exact reservation or ticket terms displayed when booking.

The wider festival runs November 27 through December 30. It includes seasonal entertainment beyond the Processional, which gives a group flexibility if a particular concert conflicts with something else it has planned. You can use a festival visit to see the park’s seasonal offerings and choose a performance around them. Alternatively, you can start with a narrator’s date and build the rest of the day around that visit to the theater.

This opening weekend gives families a firsthand choice between seeing Fisher on Saturday or following one of the later names on Disney’s published calendar. The practical details are three scheduled evening performances, one theater and a rotation that keeps changing into December. The lasting feature is the interplay between a single narrator and an unusually large musical group. That is what makes the Candlelight Processional an event worth setting aside time for during a park day rather than simply another item on the seasonal schedule.

Original Sources

Related