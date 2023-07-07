Emilia Clarke Responds to Critics of “Green Screen Acting” in Major Franchises Like Marvel & Star Wars

Emilia Clarke Defends “Green Screen Acting” in Secret Invasion

Emilia Clarke, known for her prominent roles in Game of Thrones and the Star Wars franchise, is currently making waves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her appearance in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion. In a recent interview with the LA Times, Clarke addressed the negative perception surrounding “green screen acting” and emphasized its legitimacy.

Clarke expressed her frustration with the stigma attached to acting in shows with heavy visual effects, questioning why acclaimed actors would take on such roles if there were no acting involved. She highlighted the fact that many talented actors are part of these productions, indicating that there is more to it than meets the eye.

In Secret Invasion, Clarke portrays G’iah, the Skrull daughter of Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn. While her specific iteration of the character is a new addition to the Marvel universe, Clarke expressed her excitement about joining the project, praising the innovative and cutting-edge nature of Marvel Studios. She compared the studio to Apple, remarking on its prominence and being part of the “cool kid crowd.” Clarke also credited the passion and dedication of the people behind the production as a driving force in her decision to join the series.

Secret Invasion follows the return of Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, as he uncovers a Skrull invasion that has infiltrated positions of power across governments and organizations. Clarke’s character, G’iah, joins forces with Fury and other allies to confront this threat. The series also features actors Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Olivia Colman, among others, as newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

New episodes of Secret Invasion debut on Disney+ every Wednesday, providing fans with an immersive and thrilling experience within the Marvel universe. Clarke’s defense of “green screen acting” brings attention to the extensive efforts and talent involved in creating these visually stunning productions.