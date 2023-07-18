Elton John Testifies in Kevin Spacey’s Defense at Sexual assault Trial

Elton John made a remote appearance on Monday during Kevin Spacey‘s trial for criminal sexual assault. John provided testimony in defense of Spacey, confirming that the “American Beauty” actor had only attended one of his annual gala parties in 2001. One of Spacey’s alleged victims claimed that the assault occurred while they were driving to John’s White Tie & Tiara Ball in either 2004 or 2005.

John’s husband, David Furnish, also testified that Spacey had only attended the event in 2001. Furnish stated that he had reviewed photographs taken at the party from 2001 to 2005 and found that Spacey appeared in images only from that particular year. He mentioned that all guests were photographed each year.

Spacey is currently on trial and has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

During his testimony, John recalled that Spacey arrived at the ball in 2001 via a private jet. Furnish added that Spacey’s presence caused quite a buzz and excitement as he was an Oscar-winning actor at the time.

The alleged victim of Spacey’s assault mentioned that he may have gotten the date wrong but insisted that the actor had violently groped him while he was driving, causing him to almost veer off the road.

In his earlier testimony, Spacey denied violently groping one of his accusers and described their relationship as “intimate” and “somewhat sexual.” He expressed surprise at the accusation, stating, “I never thought that the person I knew would… 20 years later stab me in the back.”

Contrary to Spacey’s account of gentle stroking, the alleged victims testified that he aggressively grabbed their genitals through their clothing, catching them off guard. One of the victims described it as “a cobra coming out and getting hold.” Spacey dismissed the allegation as “madness” during his testimony.

Spacey continued to deny that groping men was his “trademark” pickup move on his second day of testimony. He claimed that one alleged encounter was pure fantasy, while he acknowledged that two others were consensual. Regarding the fourth allegation, he admitted to making a clumsy pass after heavily drinking one night.

Spacey faced initial allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp came forward, accusing Spacey of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s. Spacey was found not liable in Rapp’s subsequent civil case. Following Rapp’s claim, more men came forward with accusations against Spacey, leading to his removal from the Netflix show “House of Cards.”

Despite the controversy, Spacey has returned to the screen with roles in projects such as Italian director Franco Nero’s “The Man Who Drew God,” the biopic “Once Upon a Time in Croatia,” and the film “Peter Five Eight.”