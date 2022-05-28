Elon Musk Takes to Twitter to Comment on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at Trial’s Closing

Published on May 28th, 2022 | Updated on May 28th, 2022 | By FanFest

After the jury began deliberations in the defamation case between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday called the Hollywood stars “incredible”. He wished them well and hoped they would move on.

According to reports, Mr. Musk dated the actress while she was still married to Mr. Depp, tweeted, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

He was tweeting in response to a post about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

This comes after Mr Depp was confronted in the court with a text he sent to his former talent agent Christian Carinno. In this text, Mr Depp talked about the alleged affair between Ms Heard and the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

“Come see me face to face…I’ll show him things he’s never seen before…” the actor texted the message which was read in court on Wednesday.

Ms Heard, who was married to Mr Depp from 2015 to 2017, obtained a restraining order against him in May 2016 because she said he had abused her.

In December 2018, Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote. In it, she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million.

The actor said that he brought legal action because he needed to address what had been bothering him for six years.

The 36-year-old Heard filed a countersuit for $100 million, claiming that she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

After six weeks of fighting, the lawyers for the two sides made their closing arguments on Friday. They accused each other of domestic violence.

Both sides have said that their careers have been damaged by this.