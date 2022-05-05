Elizabeth Olsen Opens up About Being the “Other” Olsen Sister

Elizabeth Olsen may now be a household name, but she was just the little-known sister of the super-famous Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley when she began her career.

Of course, that is no longer the case. She’s become a loved MCU character in recent years, with her most recent appearance being Avengers: Endgame, in which she single-handedly defeated the massive Thanos. She has also appeared in Disney Plus’ blockbuster series WandaVision, a spinoff of the Avengers films.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Olsen reflected on her childhood in the shadow of her two famous sisters.

“I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage. I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected. It’s an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twins. If I was spoiled by one, the other one wanted to match it. I loved it.

When it came to pursuing a profession in acting, Elizabeth felt as though she had an advantage because of her celebrity siblings. She did, after all, have two of the most renowned sisters in the world to learn from and avoid making the same mistakes that they had made. Acting was something she had been born with in her blood.

“I always knew that it was what I wanted to do, I just had a lot of insecurities about wanting to do it. I’ve always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I’m really earning it.”

Olsen will next take on a major part in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she’ll reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch). She added that the character is now in a new position having gone through so much.

“It was so fun for me because all these years I’ve been playing a character who is struggling; now, she has clarity for the first time – she knows exactly what she wants, and she doesn’t want to apologise for it. I think there’s a womanliness that comes with that: a strength in feeling completely entitled.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.