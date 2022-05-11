Elizabeth Olsen Clarifies Her MCU Contract After ‘Doctor Strange 2’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to pivot away from tying its stars down to multi-picture contracts in favor of project-by-project agreements, which makes perfect sense for a number of reasons.

Not only will it keep the franchise from shoehorning a known actor into a feature film or Disney Plus exclusive, but it should also generate more excitement and enthusiasm among the talent. Instead of showing up because they have to, onscreen celebrities will need to be given a script that interests them, as well as a genuine cause for returning to the fight

In an interview with Collider, Elizabeth Olsen stated that she had inked a one-and-done contract for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, just as she did for WandaVision. She isn’t currently linked to Marvel Studio

“I sign extensions every time they want me to do a movie. I just signed a very short one at the beginning, so everything’s constantly just, it’s always adjusting for me. No. I don’t think of this either as the end. I don’t know in what capacity I’ll be back. I don’t know how to do it without, I don’t want spoilers.”

Although Olsen isn’t connected to the MCU in a formal capacity, it would be foolish to think that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the Scarlet Witch’s final appearance, especially when she’s already become one of the most important figures in the post-Infinity Saga landscape.