Elizabeth Olsen Addresses her Potential Return as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Who can legitimately claim to be the mightiest Avenger? Elizabeth Olsen, better known as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, may have an entirely unexpected answer that will shock you.

At a recent event for her fans, Olsen was asked the ultimate question: is Scarlet Witch the most powerful Avenger? After carefully considering this query, she confidently proclaimed that yes – she believes Scarlet Witch is indeed the strongest of all. This statement was met with tremendous enthusiasm from those in attendance!

“I mean I don’t know who would beat me,” she laughed confidently as if it was impossible. It’s no secret that Wanda Maximoff is one of the strongest characters in Marvel Cinematic Universe and likely even The Avengers. Was she really indestructible? Not exactly sure about that. However, her claims on being the strongest were validated last year when Insider used science to rate all of the Avengers from Mantis (the weakest at number 28) to Captain America (number four). To everyone’s surprise, Wanda topped them all by ranking first!

“Wanda was the only hero who was able to face Thanos one-on-one while sustaining zero injuries. And she did it twice,” Insider said. More rationale:

“Wanda held off Thanos with one hand in Infinity War — while simultaneously murdering her superhero boyfriend — and Thanos had already collected five stones by that time. She was on the verge of overpowering him in Endgame, and may have succeeded if he hadn’t ‘rained fire’ from his ships. He was scared, and he had every right to be.”

Wanda has proven to be getting more powerful with each day that passes, and her strength even surpasses the ultra-powerful Captain Marvel’s – who ranks second on this list. Kevin Feige, head of MCU told Vulture that he believes Captain Marvel is in fact the strongest one yet; however Insider disagrees. We have not seen a limit set for Wanda’s capabilities so far, which makes us wonder what could come next!

“Captain Marvel, she is as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie,” Feige said to Vulture. “Her powers are off the charts, and when she’s introduced, she will be by far the strongest character we’ve ever had.”

Elizabeth Olsen: I think so. I mean I don't know who would beat me, besides herself.

Only the future will determine if Olsen’s predictions are validated.