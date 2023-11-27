Elizabeth Banks Net Worth: $62 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $62 Million

Date of Birth:Feb 10, 1974 (49 years old)

Place of Birth:Pittsfield

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 4 in (1.65 m)

Profession:Actor, Film director, Film Producer, Voice Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Elizabeth Banks’ Net Worth and Salary?

Elizabeth Banks’ impressive net worth of $62 million reflects her multifaceted success as an American actress, producer, and director. Through recent in-depth analysis of the career paths of Hollywood professionals, it’s clear that Banks’ versatility has been a key driver of her financial and professional accomplishments. Her memorable performances in blockbuster hits like “The Hunger Games” and the “Pitch Perfect” series have established her as a leading figure in the film industry.

Beyond acting, Banks’ significant contributions as a producer and director, especially in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise and the 2019 reboot of “Charlie’s Angels,” demonstrate her diverse talents and ability to succeed in multiple roles within the industry. This blend of acting, producing, and directing has not only diversified her career but also greatly contributed to her net worth, showcasing her as a dynamic and influential figure in entertainment. Her journey highlights the potential for artists in Hollywood to cultivate a varied and prosperous career through a combination of talent, strategic choices, and adaptability.

Early Life

Elizabeth Banks, originally Elizabeth Irene Mitchell, was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, in February 1974. Growing up with an “Irish + WASP + Catholic” heritage, she later graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in communications with a concentration in theater arts. In 1998, Banks furthered her education by earning a master’s degree in fine arts from the American Conservatory Theater.

Acting Career

Upon pursuing a serious acting career and joining the Screen Actors Guild, Elizabeth Banks adopted her current name due to a preexisting member. She made her on-screen debut in Surrender Dorothy. Notable roles followed, including Wet Hot American Summer (2001), Spider-Man (2002), Seabiscuit (2003), and The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005). Banks earned acclaim for her TV work, notably on Scrubs and 30 Rock.

Her filmography showcases versatility, from comedic roles in Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) to dramatic turns in The Uninvited (2009). The Hunger Games (2012) brought her widespread recognition as Effie Trinket, and she continued to impress in The Lego Movie (2014) and Love & Mercy (2015). Banks explored the supervillain realm as Rita Repulsa in the Power Rangers film (2017). In subsequent years, she featured in The Happytime Murders (2018), Brightburn (2019), and the FX miniseries Mrs. America (2020), demonstrating her diverse talent in the entertainment industry.

Directing Career

Anna Kendrick has achieved success not only as an actress but also as a director. Taking the helm of the Pitch Perfect series, she directed Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015 and Pitch Perfect 3 in 2017. In 2019, Kendrick directed the reboot of the iconic film franchise, Charlie’s Angels. Her directorial journey began with the short film Just A Little Heart Attack in 2011, followed by a segment in the comedy anthology Movie 43 in 2013. Despite her thriving acting career, Kendrick has proven her versatility by making a mark behind the camera.

Miscellaneous Work

Banks holds video game credits from her roles in Spider-Man and LEGO movies, featuring in Legoland, Florida’s The LEGO Movie: 4D – A New Adventure. She’s appeared in music videos like Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” and Ariana Grande’s “Don’t Call Me Angel.” In 2019, Banks hosted Press Your Luck on ABC, marking her game show debut. Uniquely, she’s been part of both the Muppets and Curb Your Enthusiasm franchises. Notably, Banks joined the COVID Is No Joke public service campaign in 2020.

Personal Life

Elizabeth Banks has been happily married to sportswriter Max Handelman since 2003. Their love story began on her first day at the University of Pennsylvania in 1992. The couple, blessed with two children, sons Felix and Magnus Mitchell, continues to share a joyous family life.

Real Estate

In 2007, Elizabeth and Max purchased a Studio City, California home for $1.625 million. After 13 years, they listed it for $2.4 million in May 2020. In 2018, the couple acquired a custom-built, gated 1-acre hilltop property in Sherman Oaks for $6.85 million.

Brownstone Productions

Elizabeth and Max founded Brownstone Productions in 2002, a studio known for the Pitch Perfect franchise. Elizabeth directed the second film, a $30 million production that grossed $300 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing musical comedy at the time.

Quick Summary

